Formula One fans – and specifically those who closely follow McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and the latest team in the paddock Aston Martin – can show their devotion to the sport courtesy of several pertinent Personalised Registrations being auctioned by the DVLA from next Wednesday (June 23).

Heading the raft of registrations being offered during the online seven-day sale is MCL 35M, which has a starting price of £350 – the model number of the racing machine currently vying for honours and being driven by Brit Lando Norris and Aussie favourite Daniel Ricciardo. Similarly, the line-up includes SF21 FER which reflects the Ferrari driven by Monaco hero Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

The array also includes AMG 1F (£500) in homage to Mercedes and AMR 21F (£300) for Aston Martin Racing fans.

Featuring 1,000 personalised registrations with starting prices ranging from £70 to £2,500, the online auction gets underway on Wednesday, June 23, and will culminate on Tuesday, June 29.

The auction is the also the first for the Agency to feature the 71-series in readiness for new vehicles registered from September. Prime examples include OP71 CAL, PA71 SON and SA71 SFY, each of which have been set a starting price of £400.

The catalogue is littered with name-related personalised registrations, from AD21 ANA (starting price £400), AMY 7C (£350), EU66 ENE (£400), (£250), JEZ 327 (£100), LOG 944N (£250) M42 RTY (£250) and WIL 2020 (£70).

Registrations directly related to vehicles include A35 AMG (£250) for the hugely popular Mercedes A-Class, COB 82A (£300), ideal for a classic AC Cobra or even a popular kit car version, E36 BMW (£250), which would sit perfectly on a ‘classic’ three series BMW from the 1990’s and early noughties and LO17 TUS (£250).

Jody Davies, DVLA Personalised Registrations’ Senior Sales Manager, said: “Formula One, and everything surrounding the sport including the race cars, teams and drivers, always prove popular with our customers and those personalised registrations included in this latest sale will, I’m sure, be a hit. That said, they really are just a select few from 1,000 being auctioned all of which have been hand selected to suit all tastes and budgets.”

Just some of the 1,000 personalised registrations included in the forthcoming sale include:

440 A (reserve £2,500), ABE 111A (£250), A235 HAN (£130), ALL 501P (£250), ANT 700N (£250), BAT 1P (£500), BJM 805S (£250), 550 BS (£2,200), 831 C (£2,500), C44 ASH (£250), CON 11R (£300), CWA 57E (£300), 84 DAD (£1,200), 23 DAV (£1,200), DOC 4J (£350), ELL 113X (£250), F95 AHM (£130), 45 FCX (£300), FER 61A (£300), F135 HER (£130), GAV 11D (£300), GAB 13A (£300), GAY 13A (£300), G411 LOP (£250), GR70 ACE (£250), HAM 4X (£350), HAN 114A (£250), HOT 98T (£300), HT51 NGH (£250), 87 JAM (£1,200), 13 JAW (£1,200), JOE 6H (£350), 300 JWW (£1,200), 4 KAV (£1,200), KJK 7777 (£70), 501 L (£2,500), LEE 70N (£300), LE11 NOX (£250), 51 LLA (£1,200), 1981 M (£2,500), MAC 66A (£300), 650 MD (£2,200), MMM 805S (£250), MRS 1B (£500), MUM 7Y (£350), NAZ 2013 (£70), N158 ETT (£250), 81 NKS (£1,200), 300 O (£2,500), 600 OOO (£1,200), P41 BLO (£250), 67 POR (£1,200), RAF 16C (£300), RAK 3B (£350), 95 RED (£1,200), REE 5D (£350), REX 805S (£250), 755 S (£2,500), 911 SAH (£1,200), SCA 805S (£250), S73 EER (£250), SF21 FER (£400), SPA 22K (£300), ST21 EPH (£250), 3 TOR (£1,200), 99 TRX (£300), 16 UAN (£1,200), 7 UEX (£400), UMR 9N (£350), 1 UUG (£2,400), V750 CSL (£130), V112 TUE (£250), VW71 BUG (£250), WHA 12F (£300), W6 OOO (£250), WR17 TER (£250), 571 WRX (£250), 935 X (£2,500), XEN 111A (£250), YDS 3 (£400), 44 YEE (£300), YOR 71E (£300), 100 YY (£2,200).