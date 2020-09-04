ENTRIES for Dynamites – the region’s tech awards – must be in by 5pm on Monday (September 7). This year’s awards, organised as usual by north east tech network Dynamo, will take place online on Wednesday, October 14, and will be free to attend. Dynamo Chair Charlie Hoult, said: “We’re delighted with the quantity and quality of entries we’ve had so far, but would love to receive even more. This year’s event will obviously be a bit different but we’re working hard to make our seventh annual awards as enjoyable as ever. There’ll be the usual fun and games, the same networking opportunities, and I know a few folk are planning to wear black tie and ballgowns! “A huge thanks to our generous sponsors – there are opportunities for other sponsors to get on board, so if anyone is interested we’d love to talk to you about opportunities. “It’s quite right that this year’s Dynamites will have a COVID-19 focus – several regional firms have been heavily involved in the fight against the virus, while as a sector we have weathered the storm very well so far. Several companies have continued to grow in terms of clients and employees throughout the crisis. “So if your company or organisation has developed or delivered a new innovation, project or initiative in response to COVID-19 we would love to hear from you before 5pm on Monday. But of course, we’re open to any and all entries across our wide range of categories. “We’re hoping by mid October we’ll still be able to gather in small groups, so we’re expecting some people and companies might gather in offices to participate in proceedings.” To help replicate the buzz of the annual awards, and to help the most vulnerable in our communities, Dynamo has worked with Food and Drink North East (FADNE) to put together Dynamites Celebration Packs. The packs, available for £40 plus VAT, will be delivered to your address and include a selection of sweet and savoury treats – and a tipple or two. The price includes the pack, a contribution to FADNE’s Local Heroes initiative, and a small contribution to Dynamo’s running costs. FADNE’S Local Heroes project is an online food market that promotes, sells and delivers high-quality local food and drink across our region. Each Local Heroes order includes a 10-15% ‘community premium’ which pays for free boxes and meals for the most vulnerable in our communities. The categories for Dynamites 20 are: · Skills Developer (sponsored by NHS Business Service Authority) · Growth Explosion · International Success Story (sponsored by Invest Newcastle) · Rising Star · Project of the Year (Corporate) · Project of the Year (Not for Profit / Public Sector) · Innovator of the Year (sponsored by Sage) · Tech for Good · Diversity & Inclusion (sponsored by Opencast) · Best use of Data – NEW FOR 2020 · Outstanding Achievement Individuals and companies can enter themselves, nominate a client, partner, employee or supplier. The more detail you can provide judges with, in terms of facts and figures, proof of impact or returns, the better. This year’s prestigious judging panel will be led by Prof Alastair Irons,Academic Dean, University of Sunderland and who will be joined by guest judge Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder of Stemettes. Other judges are: Mark Thompson – Director, Consulting Services, CGI; Jon Ridley – Assistant Principal, Newcastle College; Alison Cowie – Editor, North East Times; Usman Shahid – Managing Consultant, Harvey Nash; Graham Jordan – Partnership Analyst, North Eastern ICT Partnership; Ian Brimer – Global Head of Business Systems, Nomad Digital; Michael Hall – CFO, Cognassit; Charlie MacDowall – Digital Client Relationship Manager, Northumbria University, and Melissa Beckett – Chief Marketing Office, Kani Payments. * For more information about the awards, to enter, or to book tickets, go to www.dynamonortheast.co.uk. There are sponsorship opportunities available, contact Clare Nicholson clare.nicholson@dynamonortheast.co.uk / 07748 597837 for details.