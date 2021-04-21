Over 4 in 5 (85%) Brits say they are concerned about climate change, with more than half (52%) admitting to being ‘very concerned’.

With Earth Day coming up on Thursday 22nd April 2021, the National Geographic Society has announced that the best way to protect the planet is to start at home.

With this being said, online estate agents Emoov have researched the most and least energy efficient regions in England and Wales by calculating Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). Those with a higher A-C rating prove to be the most energy efficient.

While some regions triumphed in greener ratings, others proved to be less environmentally conscious.

The nation’s capital came out on top, with 41% of Londoners having an EPC rating A-C in their homes. Yorkshire proved to be the least energy efficient, with only 33% of homes having an A-C rating.

The full list can be seen below:

Naveen Jaspal, Chief Operating Officer at Emoov said: “Greener living starts at home, and we should all be making conscious decisions to help the planet. Ditching the single use plastics and buying local produce are just some of the ways you can lead a greener lifestyle.

One of the easiest, and more strategic plans for a greener home is to move to a higher EPC grade – the higher the grade, the lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be emitted. Installing a more efficient boiler or a smart meter are just some of the ways you can improve your EPC grade, which will effectively save the planet.

An EPC is required by law if you’re planning to build, sell or rent your property, and failure to do so can result in a fine. Having a greener rating, grade D and higher, is not only more environmentally friendly but will also save you money.”

The research also discovered the UK cities most at risk of climate change, by using National Trust, BBC and Climate Central data to reveal the top threats to our cities – including rising sea levels, storms and rising temperatures.

Some of the cities most at danger of climate change include London, Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast, with Brighton taking the number one spot as the most at risk city in the UK.

The cities were scored on:

Overheating and humidity Storm damage Expected temperature rise Rainy days Rainfall amount Soil heave Slope factors Part of the city underwater by 2100

The full list of cities and their rankings can be found below.