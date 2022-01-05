Harsh winters are typical in some parts of the world. With chilly winds and heavy snowfall, winter is a challenging time of the year. The temperature drop brings various damages from which you must protect your house. The roof, which is a significant part of the residence, needs proper maintenance and protection. If you are thinking of undertaking a roof restoration project, you must discuss the different ways of protecting the structure from the damage introduced by winter. Once you understand this, it’s easier to protect the system and safeguard the same from weather variations.

How will you ensure proper maintenance of the roof?

Ice dams are perhaps a crucial threat to every home in the winter. The uneven temperature all across the roof adds to the risk of damage. The snow collected on the structure slowly melts and adds to the weight on the roof surface. The melted water flows down the drain and reaches spots below the freezing point. It then solidifies and creates ice dams that cause severe damage to the rooftop.

Snow accumulation and hail

Another probable threat to the roof is a dense layer of snow. It puts excessive pressure on the rooftop and makes the structure vulnerable. It is a dangerous situation that might result in an accident. The accumulated ice starts sliding off, and that tears off the shingles. Loose shingles are a reason behind leaks and cracks, and sometimes the ice leads to flooded drainage pipes and gutters. Hail, on the other hand, strikes the roof with intensity. It weakens the shingles and makes them lose. It may create holes in weak parts that might allow moisture to set in.

Condensation and water damage

When humid, warm air comes in contact with a cold roof, water vapor condenses, which leads to mold and mildew growth. It is a severe health hazard that poses a risk to the family members. On the other hand, melting ice may seep through cracks and damaged areas and get an inlet indoors. It may also ruin the floorboard, furniture, and walls.

What is the role of the homeowner?

Now that you know the possible threats, it’s time to pull up your socks. Before the cold months set in, inspect the roof for warning signs. Whether it is missing shingles, leaks, damaged shingles, or granules in gutters and drainage pipes, you cannot take any aspect casually. Missing shingles can create a mess when the winter approaches. Melted water will get an inlet into the house, and that will cause water damage. If you see the roof has developed leaks, you must contact Benchmark Roofing & Restoration to rectify the problem. Cold shingles and damaged structures cause significant issues in the future. Ignoring these will be a mistake requiring heavy investments later.

Hence, get in touch with professionals who understand these problems and help you rectify the situation. Therefore, you must consult experts to get long-lasting and cost-effective results. Timely and wise decisions will help you save costly investments in the future.