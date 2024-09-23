Edwin James Group rebrands as MARCH to fuel growth.

Leading engineering services firm Edwin James Group today announced its rebrand to MARCH. The strategic move supports the company’s growth ambitions, simplifying its market presence under a unified identity while enhancing its ability to deliver a total engineering solution to customers in high-tech, complex, and regulated environments.

The transition to MARCH represents a significant evolution of the business, consolidating the strengths of group companies ACS, Musk Process Services, Parker Technical Services and Peak Technology Solutions under a single name. The move is designed to improve operational efficiency, simplify customer interactions, enhance market visibility, and position MARCH for continued future growth by presenting a clear, cohesive value proposition to customers and stakeholders.

“Edwin James Group was formed through the acquisition of ten specialist companies. Our teams are at the forefront of addressing the most pressing challenges facing our customers, from ensuring the reliability and efficiency of critical infrastructure to advancing digital transformation,” said Christopher Kehoe, CEO, MARCH.

“As we look at the future of our industry it’s clear that uniting under one name will enable us to fully harness our combined expertise making it easier to offer customers the total engineering solutions they’re asking for in a simple, efficient, and uncomplicated way. As MARCH we will continue to move industry forward and advance engineering as a core discipline vital to the economy.”

The rebranding supports the organisation’s broader strategy to become the UK’s most respected critical engineering services provider, with ambitions for European expansion. The company expects to see accelerated growth, both organic and through acquisition in the coming years.

MARCH’s strategy is built around ‘Engineering Progress.’ The company is committed to addressing critical industry challenges such as sustainability, decarbonisation, and productivity improvements for customers in key sectors, including food and drink, nuclear, defence, and utilities.