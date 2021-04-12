Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. announced that eFootball PES 2021 Mobile has been downloaded over 400 million times across iOS and Android platforms.

eFootball PES ambassador, Lionel Messi will celebrate this achievement with the release of a new interview that will be posted on the officialPES Twitter account from today (April 7) at 12:00 UK – LINK.

The interview will also form the basis of a social quiz campaign, #MessiChallenge, encouraging users to submit their answers to a number of Messi-related questions. If more than 40,000 users take part, KONAMI will distribute a brand-new Iconic Moment Series variant of Lionel Messi to those users. To give people a helping hand, a number of quiz clues will also be shared later today.

eFootball PES 2021 Mobile is available now to download for free on iOS (LINK) and Android (LINK) devices.

