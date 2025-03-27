Eid 2025 in the UK: Dates, Significance, and Celebrations

As 2025 unfolds, Muslim communities across the UK are preparing for two of the most important events in the Islamic calendar: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. These celebrations bring families, friends, and communities together in a spirit of joy, reflection, and generosity.

🕌 When is Eid in 2025?

Eid al-Fitr 2025

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025 in the UK. The date is based on the lunar calendar and may vary depending on the sighting of the new moon. Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection for Muslims around the world, and Eid al-Fitr is the festive conclusion to this spiritually significant period.

Eid al-Adha 2025

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is anticipated to fall on Friday, June 6, 2025. This holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. It coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which millions of Muslims undertake each year.

🎉 How is Eid Celebrated in the UK?

Eid celebrations in the UK are vibrant and diverse, reflecting the rich cultural backgrounds of British Muslims. Here’s what typically takes place:

Morning prayers : Muslims gather in mosques or open prayer grounds for a special Eid prayer, which is often followed by a sermon.

Charitable giving : Before Eid al-Fitr, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr , a form of charity, to help those in need. Similarly, during Eid al-Adha, many participate in Qurbani , the ritual sacrifice of an animal, with a portion of the meat donated to the less fortunate.

Feasting and family time : Lavish meals are prepared, often featuring traditional dishes, sweets, and desserts. Families dress in their finest clothes, exchange gifts, and spend quality time together.

Community events: Across the UK, Eid fairs, funfairs, and cultural festivals are held, especially in cities with large Muslim populations like London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Bradford.

📅 Confirming the Dates

While expected dates provide a good guide, the exact day of Eid is confirmed based on the sighting of the moon, which can vary slightly between countries and communities. Many mosques and Islamic organizations in the UK will make official announcements closer to the time.