It would be great to know an online casino offering more to its loyal players than the regular casinos do. Casino bonus offers are rich and numerous in online casinos that have lower operating costs and fewer associates to perform the same amount of business.

Ekstra Point has been one of the latest innovations in the domain of online gambling. We have seen many table games, slot machines, and virtual sports to arise from the dead and come back in that casino. Traditional players have missed the action the Extra Point casino has managed to bring back to life.

That is why this casino has decided to turn to physical gifts like watches, cameras, and home entertainment equipment to please players and tempt them to bet higher.

Monetary Bonuses to Online players at Ekstrapoint

You may believe that Extra Point doesn’t invest in monetary bonuses, but that’s absolutely wrong. When players are registered for a slot machine game, their bets are accumulated and calculated to the site’s main CPU. In that way, players are classified according to their power and potency to place higher bets, as VIP players and high-rollers.

Then they can enjoy multiple bonuses that come in monetary form. Many players have enjoyed 100 times their initial bets for a single reel spin and without the need to match any hard-to-find symbols. Others also needed to find six symbols in a row to start claiming the slot machine’s jackpot. These sums accumulate for weeks or months and could reach the incredible amount of $500,000!

Nobody can say that Extra Point doesn’t share money with its loyal players. The more they play, the more they increase their chances to become winners and claim their gifts and prizes, abundant in that online gaming facility.

Where Does Extra Point differ from the others?

Online casinos indeed develop like mushrooms anywhere online. The most important thing would be to evaluate the transparency of such online casinos and their reliability. As a regular player, you need to have a form of direct communication with the casino team and check their reactions in case of a dispute.

Asking the local gambling commission about permission to operate in the local market would be another good point. Ekstrapoint has all the accreditations required to participate in the gambling business in most parts of the world. Even though the United States market remains highly regulated, Ekstrapoint may also operate there and serve customers from the Americas.

There is a dedicated team of experts ready to help you at the Extra Point headquarters. It only takes a minute to reach them, either by email, online chat, or phone. The team is also multilingual and can talk any major language and give you precise directions about what you need to do to fix any issues.

Ekstra Point remains the online casino that is closer to the average player. You only need to be registered, and you are automatically eligible for lotteries sharing prizes and gifts to anyone being online. When you participate in games, you can also have complimentary tickets for restaurants, parties, and other online purchases.

Players can also use vouchers for free spins to the Extra Point slot machines. They offer a complete experience to most professional and amateur players, who love being online and entertaining themselves with high-quality gambling.