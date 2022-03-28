A North East water company is helping its employees cut their carbon footprint – by introducing an electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme.

Everflow, which is based in Teesside and comprises business water retailer Everflow Water and software company Everflow Tech, has worked with Octopus EV to launch Electric Dreams, which allows staff to get a brand new, fully insured electric car in exchange for sacrificing some of their gross salary.

The scheme, which was rolled out earlier this month, is the latest of the company’s measures to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Chief executive Josh Gill said: “In our bid to help all of our team members reduce their carbon footprints, we launched a survey at the end of last year to find out about their commuting habits.

“Many of them mentioned that they’d like to convert to electric vehicles, so we decided to enable this by partnering with the Octopus employee electric vehicle scheme.

“It works in a similar way to a Cycle-to-Work scheme, which we also offer, and allows employees to get the use of an EV in return for sacrificing some of their gross salary, unlocking savings on both national insurance and income tax.”

Staff members can choose from over 30 cars on the scheme, while the Octopus EV team offer support with charging at home and a green energy tariff designed for EV drivers.

Josh added: “The Electric Dreams scheme is just one of the ways Everflow is focusing on sustainability over the coming year.

“We’ll also be taking a good look at the areas of our business that generate the most emissions and follow our new action plan to minimise our carbon footprint as we continue to grow the business.”

Everflow, which is based in Wynyard and has another office in Warwickshire, is an ethical water retailer which also creates its own bespoke software for use across the industry.

