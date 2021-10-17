Multi-platinum award-winning singer and songwriter Emeli Sandé has returned to Wearside to check out the University of Sunderland’s new state of the art photography and media facilities.

Earlier today, Emeli, who is Chancellor of the University, took a tour of the Sir Tom Cowie Campus at St Peter’s. The campus is home to the new photography centre, a virtual production studio and community radio station Spark’s new studio.

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland, recently shortlisted as University of the Year, in this year’s THE – Times Higher Education – annual awards, said: “We are so proud to have Emeli Sandé as our Chancellor.

“She is an inspiration to our students, especially in the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries where her success as a singer and songwriter has special resonance.

“We are delighted Emeli can see first-hand the facilities we have put in place to support talented people on their own creative journeys.”

John Mowbray, Chair of Board of Governors at the University of Sunderland, added: “It’s always a pleasure to see our Chancellor on campus and there can’t be anyone better to give a seal of approval to our new media and photography facilities.”

The £1.1 million Northern Centre of Photography (NCP) at David Goldman Technology Centre is kitted out with architect-designed breakout spaces with access to the new Digital Incubator, which supports students interested in exploring freelance work.

It is also a stone’s throw away from the University’s mediaHUB and the National Glass Centre, giving students the opportunity to become part of a vibrant creative hub with those studying other creative degrees.

In August this year, work was completed on the 4K-UHD virtual production studio at the David Puttnam Media Centre.

The £300,000 system includes a wireless-linked handheld StarTracker Viewfinder, high-grade green-screen walls and flooring, and a Mo-Sys StarTracker Studio with a camera tracking unit – the same tech used for the BBC’s Tokyo Olympics studio coverage.

Spark’s new £80,000 custom-designed studio, also at the Media Centre, includes new wall art designed by Sunderland graduates, a new camera system, which allows students to film or stream interviews, and a new height adjustable desk.

Studio 5 was officially opened last month by BBC Radio 1 presenter and Sunderland graduate Jordan North.