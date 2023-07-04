Employment charity rebrands at launch event

A charity that has supported unemployed people in the North East for nearly 30 years has unveiled a new name and look.

The Morrison Trust, which offers guidance, support and targeted job searches for people in the Darlington area, will now be known as Tandem.

To mark the occasion and raise awareness of its work, the charity, which is based in the town’s Morton Park, hosted a launch event earlier this month.

Chief executive Sarah Bentley said: “Since 1995, we’ve supported thousands of people with skills, employment, training and personal development and Morton Park Conference Centre has hosted thousands of meetings, conferences, interviews, training sessions and away days.

“We’ve loved being Morrison Trust but we did think there was an opportunity for us to have a name and identity that made it clearer to our participants and customers what it is that we do. We wanted to make it clearer that by booking space in our centre – which will now be known as the Tandem Hub – businesses are supporting the charitable work that we do with Darlington residents.”

Tandem supports around 500 people each year with a range of skills, training and personal development support. It has recently been supported by a funding grant from the Growth and Resilience Fund, at Tyne and Wear Community Foundation, to raise its profile and share the work it does.

Sarah added: “I’d like to thank everyone who came to support us at our launch event at Tandem Hub. It was a great opportunity to celebrate the work we have done over the last 27 years as Morrison Trust and to let people know about our exciting new name and branding.

“Our new identity feels authentic to us and really shows the values that drive what we do – inclusion, collaboration, valuing people and equality.

“The event gave us the opportunity to let people know that whilst our name and logo have changed, the genuine care and tailored support you can expect if you access our projects and the quality of customer service you can expect from hiring a room remain as important to us as ever.”

Councillor Yvonne Renton, of Sadberge and Middleton St. George Ward, attended the event and said: “For any organisation, whether it’s a charity or private business, to survive it must be willing to change with the times and this is a prime example of a positive vision for the future which adapts to the needs of its users.”

Chair of trustees, Bruce Warnes, added: “We were absolutely delighted with the Tandem launch. It was great to see so many of our stakeholders really engage with our new brand and our plans for the future.”

For more information about the charity’s work, visit https://www.tandem.org.uk

