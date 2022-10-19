Emsy Fundraising goes from strength to strength

Manchester based fundraising consultancy firm Emsy Fundraising is set for an amazing autumn and will be expanding its staff and client base while Founder/Director Marla Cunningham commences a new contract at Factory International as Development Director to help them develop the fundraising programme for the exciting new venue.

Factory International is a landmark new cultural space set to open in the heart of Manchester in June 2023, that will be programmed and operated by the team behind the the world famous Manchester International Festival(MIF) . Designed to be ultra-flexible, Factory International will be a global destination for arts, music and culture, commissioning and presenting a year-round programme by leading artists from across the world.

This comes at a time of growth with new clients such as UK Youth, Girlguiding UK, Offset Projects CIC, and continuation of work with key cultural clients such as Manchester City of Literature and Sing for Pleasure too.

With further project work planned for later this year to support even more charities to generate much needed income, Emsy have expanded their team to include, Lisa Northey Dennis, who has over 18 years experience of the charity sector having previously raised over £12m for health and educational charities and working closely with Emsy during the Cultural Recovery Fundraising drive for the UK’s cultural institutions during Covid-19, which raised over £50m for the sector.

Director, Marla Cunningham, said;

“This is a pivotal time for Emsy Fundraising as charities are finally able to generate income after Covid-19. Now, with the Cost of Living Crisis impacting so many people, charities must maintain a strong focus on generating as much income from as many different sources as possible. Emsy Fundraising has helped our clients generate millions and we plan to continue to do this through 2022-23.”

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa Northey Dennis as an Associate. She will help grow the business as I take a part time role at the Factory International helping to develop a year-round home for the Manchester International Festival, and a new stage and one of Europe’s most ambitious and adventurous year-round creative programmes. Factory International will be ultra-flexible, enabling large-scale artistic work of invention and ambition that isn’t made anywhere else and I’m excited to help develop the fundraising programme there. I’ll still be involved heavily with Emsy and with the new expanding team and I am looking forward to helping more charities this year.”

