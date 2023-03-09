EnAppSys launches skills academy

A fast-growing Teesside firm renowned for its valuable insights on the energy market has launched a new skills academy to develop the next generation of industry talent.

Stockton-on-Tees-based EnAppSys has identified numerous skills shortages in its sector and forged strategic partnerships with several education institutions – both in the UK and overseas – to rectify the problem.

The skills academy will train a pipeline of interns, placement students and graduates in a range of key disciplines, including software development and energy data analytics. Some of them will stay on at EnAppSys while others will acquire the skills needed to forge successful careers elsewhere in the fast-evolving energy industry.

The skills academy will also incorporate the “EnAppSys University”, which every two weeks offers bespoke training courses for all staff to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest developments in the energy industry and in their respective disciplines.

Charlotte Irving, head of human resources at EnAppSys – which is now part of the Montel Group – said: “As we move towards a low-carbon future, our sector has undergone substantial technological change which affects how energy is produced, transmitted, distributed and traded. This change has meant that people who work in the industry now need a passion for green energy and sustainable practices, as well as an acute awareness of emerging technologies.

“The fast pace of change has created skills gaps in our industry and we’re trying to address these by working with universities and colleges across Europe. We’ve already forged strong links with Teesside University and HZ University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, and we want to make other connections with education institutions so that the industry has the skills it needs to make our electricity systems greener and less reliant on fossil fuels.

“Our aim is to give the energy industry workforce a greater understanding of the challenges facing the sector, and the skills to capitalise on opportunities that arise from the transition to a low-carbon future. Naturally this will benefit EnAppSys but we want to create a pipeline of talent who can raise skill levels across the wider industry.

Established in 2003, EnAppSys is a highly respected provider of data, consultancy and information services to companies in the energy and power generation markets. These services are used by some of the biggest wholesale energy market participants in Europe – including generators, stakeholders, suppliers and traders – to improve their understanding of the market and maximise the value they are able to extract from it.

In January, EnAppSys became part of the Montel Group, which is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. EnAppSys has always had the privilege of working with customers who are at the cutting edge of new flexibility markets, renewable technologies and trading approaches. Now as a part of Montel, EnAppSys is deepening relationships in its core markets and continuing to bring its experience in intermittent renewable-dominated markets, data services and insights across the 30-plus energy markets in Europe.

EnAppSys is also at the cutting edge of the energy transition, empowering consumers to schedule their consumption to make it as green and cheap as possible.

