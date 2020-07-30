Camping is a lot of fun. In recent years, a subculture has arisen devoted to the outdoors, and many young people are now stepping outside in search of adventure, choosing to forsake technology, favoring the real world and all that it has to offer. Camping is something that you can do anywhere and at any time of the year, providing you have the right equipment. This page will tell you a few essential things that you must bring on every single camping trip. Setting out on a camping trip unequipped can be very dangerous, especially if you are camping far away from towns and cities, and in dense woodland. So that this never happens to you, be sure to bring all of the essential items listed on this page.

A Portable Generator

You never know when you may need power, and bringing a portable generator is a very smart thing to do. You may have, in the past, been searching for a comprehensive list of essential camping tools, and this website will hope to tell you all of them. A portable generator is absolutely essential. It will allow you to power up lights, a television, a radio, charge batteries for essential items, and even power a small fridge or freezer. It can be hard to cultivate and maintain a campfire, and they often go out quite quickly; bringing a portable generator will mean you are not shrouded in darkness after the fire has burnt out, and will be able to see what you are doing.

A portable generator can be very beneficial, especially if you are in a region dense with predatory animals, as light can scare them away, thereby keeping you safe.

A Portable Stove Top

A portable stove top is a very important camping tool and something that you should never set out without. Some campers prefer to build fires and cook their food over a flame, but unfortunately, if an unexpected rain sweeps through, your dinner will be no more. A portable stove top can be used inside your tent, or outside, and is a very beneficial tool to any camper. Portable stove tops are gas generated, and you will be required to bring small gas cylinders to power it. They are a great asset to any outdoorsman and something you should never forget.

A Saw

You never know when you will need a saw on a camping trip; you may injure your leg and find yourself needing a stick to support yourself or may need to make a clearing. Bringing a saw can be a great asset and something that no hunter should step foot outside without. Handheld foldable saws can be very reasonably priced and can fit snugly into your rucksack. You should make sure it isn’t illegal to carry a saw around in your local area; however, as you may find yourself being arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon – do your research first.

Waterproof Clothing

Rain can strike at any time and in any place. Being struck with rain during a camping trip is something that nobody wants, and it can really put a dampener on your adventure (no pun intended). Bringing waterproof clothing will ensure that you are protected in case of any rain, and preferably, bring a waterproof tent, too. Waterproof clothing will keep you warm and dry and ensure that you do not find yourself falling sick because of wet weather. A waterproof tent, equally, will keep you warm and prevent you from falling ill because of the elements.

Non-Perishable Food

Non-perishable food is essential for every single camping trip. You never know what may happen and how long you may be out there. Bringing perishable food is a bad idea and can be a disaster if your food expires while you are camping. Non-perishable food, like tins and dried food, is a great way to make sure that you are always fed and do not fall hungry. Falling hungry on a camping trip can be a disaster, especially if you are far from any towns, villages, or cities. Stay prepared and bring non-perishable food.

Blankets

The weather can change rapidly, and if you do not bring warm clothing or blankets, you can quickly succumb to the elements and fall very, very sick. Bringing warm clothes and blankets is essential for every camping trip, no matter where you are in the world. Always bring wool and never cotton, as wool will stay warm even when wet.

Now you know a few essential things to bring on a camping trip. Never leave home without the things on this list, as your health could depend on them. Camping is a lot of fun and a great way to spend time outdoors.