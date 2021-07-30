ONE of the North-East’s longest-established estate agents is adding a new dimension to its business by launching a lettings service for the first time in its history.

The Carver Group, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is branching out into lettings by bringing in key staff with a wealth of experience.

Jemma McCready, who has worked in the lettings sector for 17 years, has been appointed as Head of Lettings for the business, which has branches in Darlington, Richmond, Northallerton, Newton Aycliffe, and a sub-office in Hurworth-on-Tees.

Carver Residential Lettings will also be supported by Paulina Majchrzak, who brings valuable additional experience, having worked closely with Jemma previously.

Director James Carver said: “We are thrilled to have added someone of Jemma’s calibre to the business as we embark on this exciting new venture. She brings huge experience, knowledge, and contacts – if Jemma doesn’t know it, it’s not worth knowing.”

The Carver Group recently announced a management restructure, with Henry Carver joining brother, James, and father, Gordon, on the board, while Gordon’s brother, Nick, who founded the company in 1991, has stepped down.

“We’ve built up a very good reputation over three decades, and we want to keep growing while maintaining our traditional values, built on personal customer service,” added James.

“Jemma and Paulina fit in perfectly with the company’s ethos. They work really well as a team, and they’ll make a great impact.”

Mother-of-three Jemma, who was born in Darlington, worked for Sandersons Lettings for 15 years and was made a director when the business merged with My Property Box in 2019.

She said: “When the opportunity arose to join The Carver Group, I knew I couldn’t turn it down because it’s a strong, trusted brand.

“There are lots of lettings agents around, but Carvers have been established for such a long time and I love the commitment they have to their clients.

“It is a real family firm that cares about its customers, and I am being given an amazing opportunity to put my stamp on an exciting new part of the business. I know what does and doesn’t work in the world of lettings, so I can mould the service to how I want it to operate.”

The aim will be to make it easier for landlords by managing all aspects of what’s involved in letting a property, including: finding the right tenant; collecting rents; dealing with repairs and maintenance; keeping on top of legislation; providing all necessary paperwork; carrying out character checks; and overseeing inventories and inspections.

“I love solving problems, and my job is all about taking away the hassle for landlords,” added Jemma, who is qualified to Level 3 with the National Federation of Property Professionals.

“At the same time, we also want to help tenants find the right place to live, and make sure the tenancy works on both sides by building strong relationships.”