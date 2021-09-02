My Property Box has completed the acquisition of established North Yorkshire letting agent WardHorne – its sixth such deal in three years.

Its portfolio of around 70 properties managed by the Richmond-based business has been transferred to the Darlington-headquartered estate agent following owner Judy Ward’s decision to retire.

WardHorne focused on letting residential properties in Richmond, Catterick, and surrounding areas and was founded more than 30 years ago after Mrs Ward bought several homes and set up a property management service, initially working from home.

My Property Box’s acquisition follows that of Bishop Auckland estate agent Lifestyle Property earlier this year, together with Westoe Lettings in South Shields, which strengthened its position on Tyneside and Wearside.

Prior to this, in 2020, the business acquired another Richmond lettings agent, Garrison Lettings.

A year earlier it acquired Sanderson Lettings in Darlington, where My Property Box founder and managing director Ben Quaintrell, worked for eight years after leaving university. Shortly before it took over Holt Estate Agents, which had an office in Thornaby.

Ben Quaintrell said: “It’s amazing to think that My Property Box was only founded in 2012 and it has already established a strong regional presence in both lettings and sales.

“Its success is due to our team’s in-depth knowledge and experience of the property market, together with a national reputation for excellence and innovation.

“Our ambition is to continue to strengthen My Property Box’s position within the North East and North Yorkshire, while continuing to examine opportunities to expand into other regions.”

Judy Ward said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with so many landlords and tenants over the years, many of whom are long-standing clients of WardHorne. However, I can assure them that they will continue to enjoy the same high standard of customer service with My Property Box.

“It seemed the right time to relinquish the business, given I’m approaching retirement and my office manager Sarah Carr, who I thank for her many years of dedication and hard work, is moving away.”

The Ward Horne office in Dundas Street, Richmond, will close from 1st September.