European launch of new off-road brand JAECOO set for Goodwood Festival of Speed

JAECOO to be officially welcomed to Europe by His Grace, the Duke of Richmond at midday on Thursday 11 July

New JAECOO 7 combines impressive off-road ability with a stylish exterior design and a spacious, tech-rich interior

Front- or four-wheel drive SUV is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine; plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants to follow

Cabin features a 14.8” high-resolution touchscreen, a 10.25” digital instrument panel and a head-up display for an intuitive driving experience

Pre-reservations now open; first UK deliveries scheduled for late 2024

London, 3 July 2024. New off-road brand JAECOO will make its European public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed taking place between 11 and 14 July. The brand’s first model, the JAECOO 7, will be on display alongside models from its sister brand OMODA on a dedicated stand within the main manufacturer exhibition area known as ‘The Grid’, as well as within Goodwood’s First Glance Paddock.

The JAECOO 7 is a premium SUV that combines impressive off-road ability, performance and efficiency with a stylish exterior design and a spacious and tech-rich interior. Goodwood showgoers are invited to learn more about the new model while enjoying traditional Chinese soft drinks on JAECOO’s stand. The brand will officially be welcomed to Europe by His Grace, the Duke of Richmond at midday on Thursday 11 July. Encapsulating the JAECOO philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic”, former 1960’s F1 racing driver and 1970 Le Mans winner, Richard Attwood, will drive the JAECOO 7 up the famous Goodwood hill in what will be the vehicle’s European dynamic public debut.

JAECOO is dedicated to innovation, combining exceptional four-wheel-drive performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies in a range of SUVs that are equally at home in both urban and off-road environments. With meticulous attention to detail, JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, including Europe and China, to establish a new competitor for urban off-roaders.

The JAECOO brand is part of Chery International, China’s number one vehicle exporter for over 20 years. Its name is inspired by a fusion of the German word “Jäger” (meaning “hunter”) and the English word “cool”, to reflect its suitability for all environments. With more than a decade of experience gained from a joint venture with the world’s most established off-road vehicle manufacturer, JAECOO was created to be “From Classic, Beyond Classic”.

Introducing JAECOO 7

Available in both front- and four-wheel drive configurations, the JAECOO 7 is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers its power through a Getrag-sourced 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT). Plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants will follow.

To meet the duality of its urban and off-road brief, the JAECOO 7 is designed and engineered to perform with ease whether on highways or off the beaten track. In addition to a 600 mm wading depth, the new all-wheel drive SUV features seven driving modes, including Sand, Mud, Snow and Off-Road settings, that enable drivers to travel effortlessly over most terrains and in all conditions​. The JAECOO 7’s approach and departure angles are rated at 21 and 29 degrees respectively, with a maximum breakover angle of 200 mm. A Bosch-developed Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system on four-wheel drive models simulates a differential lock with enhanced and faster locking capability. The system can respond in less than 0.1 seconds, providing the fastest 4WD response times when compared to its peers.

The sophisticated exterior design of the JAECOO 7 fuses sleek lines and bold details. At the front, the split daytime running lights and headlights bookend a large vertical waterfall grille to create a distinctively luxurious presence. A defined crease line runs from front to back, enhancing the sense of athleticism, with electrically operated flush-fitting door handles contributing to the vehicle’s aerodynamic efficiency. A full-length rear light bar encompassing distinctive light signatures helps to emphasise the new SUV’s wide stance.

The spacious interior of the JAECOO 7 provides a sophisticated ambience with premium level comfort and technology at its core. The cabin features a 14.8” high-resolution touchscreen alongside a 10.25” LCD instrument panel and a head-up display (HUD). Multi-colour interior lighting options, 50 W wireless mobile phone charging, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, a panoramic roof, and a full suite of ADAS safety technologies are also included.

Behind the wheel, JAECOO’s new SUV is easy to place on or off-road, thanks to a number of advanced driver assist technologies, including a 540-degree panoramic camera system that provides all-round safety and a transparent view of the car’s surroundings. The vehicle measures 4,500 mm in length with a 2,672 mm wheelbase, 1,865 mm in width, and is 1,680 mm high.

Featuring an 80% high-strength steel body and 10 airbags, the JAECOO 7 has already met global 5-star safety standards and will come with a seven-year / 100,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty as standard.

UK launch plans

The initial UK rollout of JAECOO and its sister brand OMODA will be supported by more than 70 jointly-branded and franchised dealer sites, set to increase to 100 by the end of the year. Backing from some of the UK’s largest dealer groups, including Allen Motor Group, Arnold Clark, Cambria, Chapelhouse, Endeavour, Greenhous, Hartwell, Listers, Perrys, Peter Vardy and Vospers, means customers will benefit from the scale and expertise of highly experienced sales and aftersales teams across the country.

Pre-reservations for the JAECOO 7 are now open, with dealers taking refundable deposits to ensure customers can claim a priority place when prices are announced, and order books officially open in the autumn. First UK deliveries are anticipated in late 2024.

To learn more about JAECOO, please visit: www.jaecooglobal.com