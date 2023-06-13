Everflow Unveils New Headquarters in Peterlee, Durham to Accelerate Business Growth

Everflow, the UK’s leading multi-utility provider, is relocating its headquarters to a new purpose-built facility in Peterlee, Durham. The strategic move brings together all of Everflow’s North-East offices under one roof, fostering collaboration and supporting future growth in a people-centric, environmentally conscious space.

As the UK’s first net zero water supplier, the new offices demonstrate Everflow’s commitment to sustainability. The building operates entirely on electrical heating, eliminating the use of gas, and has achieved an A rating for energy efficiency. Current and upcoming sustainability initiatives include the installation of EV charging points, solar PV charging, rainwater harvesting, and plans for a wind turbine. The offices are also located within easy access to public transport and cycle routes to encourage environmentally friendly travel, and they will continue to incorporate Everflow’s EV car scheme.

The decision to move headquarters was driven by Everflow’s rapid expansion and its ambitious plans to grow its multi-utility offering. In 2022, the company boosted revenues by 47.2 percent and bolstered the team by 48.2 percent year-on-year. The new headquarters are triple the size of Everflow’s previous offices, boasting an impressive 29,000 square feet of exclusive space, providing a more productive work environment and unlocking recruitment opportunities to power the future scalability of the business.

By strategically positioning its headquarters near central Durham, Everflow gains access to a rich and diverse talent pool from the county and surrounding areas such as Middlesbrough and Newcastle, with plans to grow departments across the business including in customer support, sales, marketing and technical teams.

Josh Gill, CEO at Everflow, comments: “The move was driven by our desire to create a great place to work/ The new space is set up to be sociable while allowing for growth and positively impacting our operations and customer service. We are thrilled to consolidate our North East offices, align with our sustainability goals, and establish a dynamic work culture that promotes collaboration and innovation.”

Everflow officially moved to its new headquarters in June and has signed a 10-year lease with North East Commercial.

Andy Rothwell, North East Commercial adds: “It has been great to work with the Everflow team, the end result has created a really vibrant workspace that’s not only functional for Everflow but at the highest standards of green credentials achieving an A rating EPC upon completion of the extensive refurbishment and fit out works.”

To celebrate this significant transition, Everflow will host a summer social event and family day in early September, providing an opportunity for the entire team and their friends and families to come together and celebrate the milestone.

