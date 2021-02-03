Jonathon Sherry is looking to put Teesside-based Evolution Risk Assurance firmly on the map in the Far East after being appointed as the company’s Operations Director for the Asia Pacific market.

The globally recognised technology and risk management specialists want the 32-year-old to use his experience of working in Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Power industries in a project and shutdown management capacity to oversee further growth in that area of the world.

Mr Sherry and ERA want clients to consider ways to improve their processes utilising emerging technologies, with a specific and personal aim to help ERA make significant inroads in the Asia Pacific market.

Hartlepool-born Mr Sherry, based in Vietnam, said: “I look forward to working with partners and customers in one of the fastest growing regions in the world.

“I will be pushing the team for significant traction in developing our products and services to better serve our Asia Pacific customers.

“With us currently working with our clients in the region we will be looking to build on that by establishing ourselves in other countries such as Australia, Indonesia and Cambodia and aim to strengthen and expand partnerships throughout.

“Leveraging our global experience, we are looking forward to expanding into the Renewable Energy market in the region with Vietnam and Taiwan already sanctioning several onshore and offshore wind farms which we believe we can support with.”

From Mr Sherry’s own base in Ho Chi Minh City he will oversee the business development for the Asia Pacific region including Asia, Australia, and the Pacific.

ERA already has bases in Hartlepool, London, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on delivering safety, efficiency and emergency preparedness solutions to its clients.

The latest appointment, following on from Alan Harrison’s arrival as Operations Director for Europe last month, comes after substantial growth, with forecasts of a 100 per cent further increase in turnover this year.

Kevin Boffy, ERA’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to have Jonathon stepping up into this new role, he will be a key member of the leadership team and will be responsible for growing our capability in the Asia Pacific Region.

“We see this region as central to our global growth strategy and will be utilising our international knowledge to assist our clients within the region.”

The innovative tech firm started by delivering emergency response consultancy services to major oil, energy and pharmaceutical companies and has seen substantial growth by successfully dealing with the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

ERA has blended its own mixed reality training solution using augmented and virtual reality, having previously travelled the globe delivering face-to-face bespoke emergency response and crisis management training to its clients such as BP and Shell.

For further information check out www.evolutionriskassurance.com