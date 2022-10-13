Growing company Red Button Marketing & Training has added to its staff roster and moved to larger premises to accommodate its expanding client base.

Sarah Roberts has been appointed Client and Operations Manager, at the Darlington firm, where her role includes looking after existing clients and finding more!

She met the firm’s MD Margaret Bradshaw at an event and when they hit it off, they soon discovered Margaret needed help – and Sarah was looking for something new.

Sarah said: “It was definitely serendipity – although Mags is the face of the company she is only one person and due to rapid growth was doing two people’s jobs. Although that’s a good position to be in in one way – that’s where I come in.

“I am also making sure we make the most of our networking memberships, such as such as NEPIC and the North East Chamber of Commerce.”

Margaret said: “Sarah’s background is in training, so she was a good fit for the job, she also worked for six years as events manager at Rockliffe Hall, so knows a thing or two about networking.

“It is an exciting time for Red Button. The hard work is starting to pay off and we are seeing fantastic growth.

“We have also moved to make room for the bigger team and to make it easier to deliver our training sessions in brilliant surroundings that are really conducive to a learning environment.”

Red Button’s new home is in the Darlington business centre in Coniscliffe Road, Darlington. The firm offers expertise on how to develop an effective marketing plan for all areas of business through training and specialist software.