Experience Blyth Tall Ship if you Dare!

Could one of Northumberland’s best-known historic ships have stories to tell long after her working life ended?

That’s the intriguing question being explored by Blyth Tall Ship, which is opening the decks of its historic vessel Williams II to paranormal investigation groups in a brand-new fundraising initiative.

The vessel was built in Denmark in 1914 and was similar to the ship used by Captain William Smith on his historic voyage from Blyth to Antarctica

The unusual idea follows a trial ghost hunt organised in partnership with Radio Northumberland’s Phantom Frequencies podcast and radio show, which investigates reports of supernatural experiences across the North East.

The investigation saw presenters Keith Newman and Richard Craig joined aboard the 112-year-old vessel by Blyth Tall Ship CEO Siobhan Sargeant, a professional photographer, a former murder squad detective and a member of Spirit Seekers Paranormal Investigation Team.

Over several hours, the team explored the ship using specialist electronic equipment and traditional paranormal investigation techniques, recording the entire evening for a forthcoming edition of Phantom Frequencies, which is broadcast on Radio Northumberland every Thursday and Sunday at 10pm.

While the charity makes no claims that the ship is haunted, those taking part said several moments during the investigation left them genuinely surprised.

Siobhan Sargeant said:

“We went into the evening with completely open minds. Whatever your personal views on the paranormal, there were certainly several extraordinary moments that we simply couldn’t ignore. What was particularly fascinating was that names received through some of the electronic devices appeared to match people who had genuinely worked in the Port of Blyth many years ago. Some of the responses we got indicated an intelligent and active presence.”

She added:

“The evening was such a success that we’ve decided to welcome enquiries from small paranormal investigation groups who would like the opportunity to explore Williams II after dark. Every event will help raise much-needed funds for the charity, so visitors will not only enjoy a unique experience but also contribute towards preserving one of the region’s most important pieces of maritime heritage.”

Williams II has lived an extraordinary life. From carrying cargo under sail to serving coastal communities before eventually becoming a treasured heritage attraction, the vessel has witnessed well over a century of changing fortunes on the North East coast.

Today she is cared for by the Blyth Tall Ship charity, whose volunteers work throughout the year to conserve the vessel while welcoming thousands of visitors, school groups and community organisations on board. The charity also provides educational activities, volunteering opportunities and heritage projects that help keep Blyth’s rich maritime history alive.

Maintaining a historic wooden sailing vessel is a constant challenge, and fundraising plays a vital role in ensuring Williams II can continue inspiring future generations. Every pound raised helps fund ongoing conservation work, maintenance and educational programmes.

Richard Craig, co-host of Phantom Frequencies, said:

“Historic locations always make fascinating places to investigate, and Williams II certainly didn’t disappoint. Whether you’re interested in paranormal research, local history or simply experiencing somewhere few people ever see after dark, it promises to be a memorable evening.”

Keith Newman added:

“One of the aims of Phantom Frequencies has always been to investigate reports with an open but questioning mind. The history surrounding Williams II makes her an ideal location, and listeners will be able to hear exactly what happened during the investigation when the programme is broadcast.”

The investigation will feature in an upcoming edition of Phantom Frequencies, available as a podcast and on Radio Northumberland on Thursdays and Sundays at 10pm.

Blyth Tall Ship is now inviting enquiries from established paranormal investigation teams and small private groups wishing to book exclusive evening investigations aboard the ship. Numbers will be limited to ensure each group enjoys an intimate and atmospheric experience while helping support the charity’s work.

Whether visitors leave convinced they have encountered something unexplained or simply with a greater appreciation of the ship’s remarkable history, every investigation will help secure the future of Williams II—ensuring this much-loved vessel continues to welcome visitors for many years to come.

For those wanting to stay firmly on this side of the mortal coil, the charity is offering voyage experiences of various durations in September. See www.blythtallship.co.uk