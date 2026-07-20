Friends of Addison Park get party planning with Banks Group backing

Members of the Friends of Addison Park committee along with (one from right) Kate Culverhouse of the Banks Group

Party planning in a Durham City suburb is in full swing after event organisers secured new funding from a local employer.

The Friends of Addison Park is set to host its annual Party In The Park from 1230pm to 3pm on Saturday 1st August, which will see more than 1,000 people enjoying a free family day out at the Browney Lane venue.

A £500 grant from the Banks Group’s Banks Community Fund has covered most of the cost of organising the event, with this year’s Party set to feature a craft tent, a bouncy castle, archery, giant garden games, face painting, mehndi henna body art and a kids’ play area, along with a range of different food vans and concessions.

Representatives from Move County Durham, which uses the Park for its ‘Couch To 5K’ running sessions and other well-being activities, will also be at the Party, alongside Brandon & Carrside Youth Club and the Durham Prostate Cancer group.

First held in 2016, the Party In The Park has grown every year to become one of the main annual events for people of all ages in Browney, Meadowfield and Brandon and celebrates the work that the Friends do in the park right through the year.

The group will also run litter picks before and after the event to make sure the park remains in the best possible condition for all its visitors.

Founded in 1999, the Friends of Addison Park is a group of local people who work to improve the park for the whole community.

Group secretary Jackie Waggott says: “The Party In The Park is a brilliant family event with lots of things for people of all ages to enjoy and we’re already counting down to this year’s big day.

“It’s the highlight of the year for the Friends, and gives us the chance to show local people the impact that the work we do through the year has on this important community facility.

“We try to make the Party as inclusive and accessible as we can, so that everyone can enjoy a day out without worrying about the cost and gets the chance to make some new connections across our community.

“Without the funding we’ve had from the Banks Group and our other supporters, the Party simply wouldn’t be happening and we’re really grateful for their continuing help in making Addison Park the best possible community facility it can be.”

Headquartered in Meadowfield, the Banks Group is a long-term supporter of the Friends of Addison Park, with a number of past grants enabling the Friends to buy new equipment for the park, carry out landscaping work and improve the experience it offers to local people.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, adds: “The Friends group is absolutely committed to keeping Addison Park in the best possible condition and to providing a welcoming venue for this brilliant annual event.

“We’re very glad to be extending our support for the Friends’ invaluable work and hope as many local people as possible get to enjoy a fun, sunny Saturday in the park next month.”

The Banks Group’s community funds are independently managed by Point North (formerly the County Durham Community Foundation).

Anyone from a community close to a Banks Group project who is interested in applying for funding from the Banks Community Fund should contact the company via its website enquiry form (www.banksgroup.co.uk/contact-us/) to find out if their group or project is eligible.