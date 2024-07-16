Experience the first reveal of the Kia EV3 at local dealer events across the UK

First opportunity for people to see and touch the compact electric SUV, the Kia EV3, with nationwide dealer events

Kia experts on hand to answer customer questions about going electric

National event runs from August to November 2024

Book online to attend a local event: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/ev3-electric-experience/

Kia UK is proudly introducing customers to the Kia EV3 for the first time with nationwide ‘Kia EV3 Electric Experience’ dealer events, taking place from August.

Be one of the first to see and touch the Kia EV3, with the events providing hands-on early access to Kia’s new dedicated compact electric SUV. The events will run from August to November across the nationwide 188-strong Kia dealer network.

Every event will include an unveil show followed by an exclusive presentation about the EV3 and the opportunity to look around the vehicle in detail. In addition, the events offer the chance to talk to experts about making the switch to EVs.

To find out when your local dealership is due to host the Kia EV3 Electric Experience event and to book a place, the public can reserve their space online using the dedicated website: https://www.kia.com/uk/about/ev3-electric-experience/

The Kia EV3

The EV3 was revealed on 23 May, showcasing the car’s considerable attributes, which bring innovative technology from the brand’s flagship EV9, setting new standard in the compact electric SUV segment.

The car features a bold, progressive exterior with a practical interior that maximises space, functionality and comfort. With Kia AI Assistant, Premium Streaming, advanced driving assistance systems and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, the EV3 ownership experience will be truly elevated to the next level.

Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilising fourth-generation battery technology with an 81.4kWh battery pack, the EV3 is capable of a best-in-class 600km (372 miles) driving AER range and 10-80 per cent charging in 31 minutes.

UK specification and pricing is due to be revealed in Q3 this year.

Leaders in electrification

Kia has a long history of nationwide exclusive electric experience events, launching the latest electric car models to the public. During each of the past three years the EV6, Niro EV, and EV9 have each been showcased at dealer events prior to the models’ official on-sale launch date.

To support the public with the transition to electric, Kia ran ‘Discover EV with Kia’ in early 2024, giving expert advice to people who had any queries or concerns about going electric. The strong level of reception for these events, coupled with the brand’s renowned leadership in electric vehicles showcases the strong demand for Kia’s electric and eco model line-up.

Kia plans to launch 15 fully electric models globally by 2027, nine in the UK, as part of its ongoing ‘Plan S’ business strategy that was first announced in 2020.