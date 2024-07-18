Exploring the Best Holiday Parks in Northumberland

Northumberland, with its rugged landscapes, historic castles, and stunning coastline, is a prime destination for holidaymakers seeking both adventure and relaxation. The region’s holiday parks provide an ideal base to explore these attractions while offering a range of amenities and accommodations. Here’s a look at some of the top holiday parks in Northumberland:

Felmoor Park

Nestled in a picturesque 40-acre park, Felmoor Park is the epitome of luxury and comfort. Guests can choose from a variety of deluxe lodges, many featuring private hot tubs. The park is designed to offer a balance between tranquility and convenience, making it perfect for both serene retreats and fun-filled family vacations. Its central location allows easy access to Northumberland’s major attractions, such as Alnwick Castle and Kielder Forest​ (Felmoor Park)​.

Golden Sands Holiday Park

Golden Sands Holiday Park is a five-star family-friendly resort located near the beautiful Cresswell Beach. It features a mix of caravans for hire or purchase, set against the backdrop of stunning coastal views. The park offers a private clubhouse, children’s play areas, and a range of activities, ensuring entertainment for all ages. Nearby towns like Morpeth and Ashington provide additional dining and shopping opportunities​ (Northumbrian Leisure)​.

Seafield Park

Seafield Park stands out for its award-winning facilities and breathtaking coastal scenery. Located close to Bamburgh Castle, this park offers touring caravan pitches, holiday homes, and luxury lodges. Guests have access to the on-site Ocean Club, which includes health, fitness, and wellbeing amenities. The park’s proximity to the village of Seahouses adds to its charm, offering quaint pubs, cafes, and shops​ (Seafield Park)​.

Sandy Bay Holiday Park

Located in North Seaton, Sandy Bay Holiday Park is perfect for those who love beachside holidays. The park boasts heated indoor and outdoor pools, entertainment options, and several on-site dining choices. Activities range from archery and bike hire to junior Segways, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Its cliff-top location provides stunning views over the North Sea, and nearby beaches are just a short walk away​ (Parkdean Resorts)​​ (Haven)​.

Berwick Holiday Centre

Situated on a picturesque clifftop, Berwick Holiday Centre offers spectacular views of the North Sea and easy access to two beautiful beaches. The park provides a variety of activities, including archery, firelighting techniques, and den building, making it a great choice for families and adventure seekers. The historic town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, with its rich history and charming streets, is just a short walk away​ (Haven)​.

Cresswell Towers Holiday Park

Close to the expansive Druridge Bay, Cresswell Towers Holiday Park is ideal for families looking for both relaxation and activities. The park features an indoor swimming pool, sports courts, and evening entertainment. Its location allows for scenic coastal walks and exploration of nearby attractions​ (Parkdean Resorts)​.

Conclusion

Northumberland’s holiday parks offer a diverse range of accommodations and activities, catering to different tastes and preferences. Whether you’re seeking a quiet retreat in nature, a fun-filled family holiday, or an adventure-packed getaway, the holiday parks in Northumberland provide the perfect setting. With their excellent amenities and stunning locations, these parks ensure a memorable holiday experience.