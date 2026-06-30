Families and experts gather at University of Sunderland to discuss SEND Reform

Families, educators, health professionals and policymakers gathered at the University of Sunderland to explore what the government’s Schools White Paper means for children and young people.

The University’s Inclusive Education Conference 2026, hosted in partnership with Zen Educate and IncludED, took place on Friday 26 June at the Sir Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre, St Peter’s Campus.

More than 300 people attended, making this year’s conference the biggest yet.

The conference arrived at a pivotal moment for schools and services across England after the government published its Schools White Paper, Every Child Achieving and Thriving on 23 February 2026.

The white paper included major reforms to the system of support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in England.

Key reforms include mandatory digital Individual Support Plans (ISPs), over £1.6 billion for inclusive mainstream education, and a new £1.8 billion “Experts at Hand” service for early specialist access.

At the conference, delegates attended a keynote session, took part in workshops, and heard from those with lived experiences to think about how we can create an education system that works for everyone.

The audience included Special Educational Needs Co-ordinators (SENCOs), senior leaders, health professionals, policymakers, Local Authority representatives, social workers, parents and the voluntary sector.

Dr Sarah Martin-Denham, Associate Professor of Care and Education at the University of Sunderland, developed and hosted the conference, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary.

She said: “I am delighted that we have been able to offer this free conference again this year. Inclusive education transforms the lives of children and families and school communities.

“This event equipped attendees with the tools they need to create environments where children can thrive. I would like to thank the conference partners, and the children and young people who came along to support the event. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

Sarah leads the Pull up a Chair film project. To date, 25 films have been co-created with children and families who have experienced school exclusion, being unable to attend school and children newly arrived from Ukraine.

Sarah and a group of parents also created a huge, crocheted blanket as part of a community creative arts project – Project 2,999: Increasing the visibility of exclusion from school. This was displayed at the conference, marking the end of its year-long tour of national organisations, local authorities, schools and community groups in England.

Vicki Stokes, Head of the School of Education at the University of Sunderland, said: “The Inclusive Education Conference continues to attract a wide range of stakeholders who share our passion for inclusive education.

“As a School of Education, we are proud to be a regional and national leader in inclusive education, embedding SEND advocacy into our teaching, research and culture.

“Through unique SEND programmes, strategic school partnerships and policy-shaping conferences, the university actively champions equitable access to education, so no learner is left behind.”

If you are interested in studying Primary and SEND Education with QTS at the University, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/undergraduate/ba-hons-primary-send-education-qts?option=6bfca5d6-5f7c-4b33-83b5-813f5c475fce