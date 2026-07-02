Auxillis rebrands to Northgate Insurance Services to power next phase of growth

Peterlee based Auxillis has rebranded to Northgate Insurance Services (NIS), reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s leading insurance mobility and claims support providers.

The rebrand brings the business under the Northgate brand, and creates a clearer and more unified proposition for customers, partners and the wider insurance industry. While the name is changing, the company remains committed to delivering the high levels of service, expertise and customer support that have defined its reputation for more than three decades as Auxillis.

The rebrand reflects the significant growth and transformation of the business in recent years. Traditionally recognised for its credit hire expertise, the organisation has evolved into a broader mobility and claims support partner, delivering integrated solutions across the insurance, broker and automotive sectors from its contact centre in Bracken Hill Business Park, Peterlee.

Already part of Northgate Mobility and ZIGUP plc, Northgate Insurance Services will benefit from greater alignment within the wider group, enabling a more connected and efficient operating model. Customers and partners gain access to a broader vehicle replacement fleet and enhanced mobility support, helping vehicles reach customers more quickly while reducing delivery miles.

The new brand also strengthens the company’s ability to meet changing customer needs, which includes the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). Northgate Insurance Services currently operates an EV fleet of around 1,000 vehicles and plans to continue expansion of its electric mobility offering. Customers will benefit from wider access to light commercial vehicles, and specialist vehicles as well as a growing fleet of electric cars.

Other key priorities over the next 12 months include accelerating digital adoption, improving operational efficiency and leveraging advanced technologies to deliver even better outcomes for customers and partners.

The business is also set to benefit from ZIGUP plc’s recently announced strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which will accelerate the group’s digital transformation through the adoption of advanced AI technologies. The rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot is expected to enhance productivity and allow colleagues to focus on higher-value customer interactions.

“We have built a strong reputation over more than 30 years for supporting customers through the claims journey and keeping them mobile when it matters most,” said Mel Bebbington, MD of Northgate Insurance Services.

“Rebranding Auxillis as Northgate Insurance Services within Northgate Mobility is a natural next step that better aligns our capabilities, strengthens our partnerships and enables us to continue delivering exceptional service. We are creating a more agile, future-ready business that is even better positioned to support our customers and partners.”