FAMILY FRIGHT FEST RETURNS TO THE NORTH EAST WITH MORE FUN, FEAR AND FROLICS FOR EVERYONE

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THE NORTH East’s biggest and most exciting family experience which celebrates the spookiest time of year is set to return – with more thrills and chills than ever before.

Family Fright Fest takes place each autumn at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield, the child-friendly alternative to the adults only scare park, Psycho Path which runs at the venue at night.

And this time round organisers have promised the most bumper event to date – with a whole host of new attractions which include those aimed at the under threes.

Family Fright Fest opens on Saturday 10 October and then runs every weekend right up until Halloween, including Friday 30 October.

All the much-loved attractions will be evidence – including the Pumpkin Patch where youngsters can choose their own pumpkin – which this time round will include a brand new dedicated patch for the under threes.

This year will also see the launch of the Cosy Cauldron Lair, an interactive kids club which will be hosted by FFF’s very own band of witches who will lead youngsters through spooky dance routines, singalongs and interactive games and challenges.

The lair will also host a range of entertainment aimed at pre-schoolers, keeping the Halloween themed fun done in an age-appropriate way.

Youngsters can also become junior witches and create magical potions of their own, including slime making sessions and special crafts.

The scare mazes including IScream and Cuthroat Island will be open and have been toned down to make sure they are suitable for children, with the young attendees able to also participate in both clown and for the first time, pirate schools.

A fairground and the brand new Baby Boo Club, a baby sensory room, is another first and there’ll also be the opportunity to win prizes each day for the best fancy dress, both for individuals and families.

Nigel Holliday, one of the creators of FFF said the ante had been upped massively this time around.

“We have pulled out all the stops to make Family Fright Fest an unforgettable experience,” said Nigel.

“We’ve got the best street food offering we’ve ever had and brought in entertainment and attractions suitable for absolutely everyone, along with action packed stage shows featuring everything from K Pop to Toy Story to The Addams Family and Hocus Pocus.”

He added that there was also an educational aspect to some of the activities this year, with a sensory play area and exploration zones and – at an additional cost – Lego robotics and battle bot workshops.

“We have taken the needs of youngsters of all ages into consideration so we can really say that we have created a safe, fun and unique environment for everyone to enjoy,” said Nigel.

Tickets for Family Fright Fest start at £10 plus a booking fee for a single child and £13 plus booking fee for an adult. Family of four tickets start at £36 plus booking fee and Families of five available at £44 plus booking fee.

They are sold on a tier system where the prices increase the nearer to the event, so early booking is advised.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.familyfrightfestuk.co.uk