Saxophones in the City: Budding Birmingham talent to perform with star saxophonist

Amateur musicians of all ages will get the chance to rehearse and perform with award-winning saxophonist and CBSO Collaborative Artist Jess Gillam as part of ‘CBSO in the City’ which will bring free performances to iconic spaces across Birmingham this summer (27-31 August) for the third year.

The next generation of Birmingham’s musical talent is set to receive a vital boost this summer, with a new ‘come and play’ initiative launched by the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO). As part of the upcoming CBSO in the City, Birmingham-based saxophonists and clarinettists will have the chance to rehearse and perform with CBSO Collaborative Artist Jess Gillam. As she prepares to embark on her first season as a Collaborative Artist, Jess will lead amateur musicians in a rehearsal session on Saturday 29 August, before performing with the massed saxophone and clarinet ensemble in the city-centre’s vibrant waterside gathering spot, Brindley Place.

CBSO Collaborative Artist Jess Gillam said: “I’m so looking forward to my first season with the CBSO as a Collaborative Artist, alongside some amazing upcoming concerts, I’m also looking forward to deepening my relationship with Birmingham community. This event is the perfect way to do this, and it’s a great opportunity for aspiring musicians of all ages to boost their skills and get together for some inspiring ensemble playing. At a time when music education is so often underfunded and undervalued, this is our chance to show that the next generation deserves high-quality learning and performance opportunities – wherever they’re based.”

Keen musicians of all ages are invited to sign up on the CBSO website until midday on 20 July. Rehearsal sessions will take place on the morning of Saturday 29 August at the CBSO Centre, while the performance will take place that afternoon in Brindley Place.

The CBSO’s annual Birmingham-wide CBSO in the City festival returns for 2026 with five days of free music running from Thursday 27 to Monday 31 August across the summer bank holiday weekend. The 2026 programme will present performances from full orchestral spectacles to duos, quartets and free family concerts.

At a time when classical music is working ever harder to reach new audiences, the CBSO continues its mission to serve the whole city of Birmingham. Orchestral players will meet local audiences wherever they are: presenting music in stations and on local transport as well as in the city’s most iconic spaces (and beyond), from the Bullring and Botanical Gardens to Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and the Black Country Living Museum.

CBSO Chief Executive Emma Stenning said: “Birmingham is a city that holds its cultural life with real conviction. The pride people feel in this orchestra, the breadth of what they listen to, the generosity with which they engage with music that’s new to them – that’s something Birmingham brings, and we celebrate. Everything begins here. And if we’re serious about being Birmingham’s orchestra – not just in name but in practice – then we have to bring music to the city, not as something separate from daily life, but woven through it.”

CBSO in the City is generously supported by John Osborn CBE.

While all events are free and unticketed, standard admission applies at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, RBSA Gallery and Black Country Living Museum.