Family Fun in Teesside: August Activities for Kids

Teesside, which includes towns like Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, and Redcar, is brimming with activities to keep kids entertained throughout the month of August. From sandy beaches and lush parks to fascinating museums and adventure centers, Teesside offers plenty of options for family fun. Here’s a guide to some of the best activities and attractions for children in Teesside this August.

Outdoor Adventures

Redcar Beach: Take advantage of the summer sun at Redcar Beach, an ideal spot for building sandcastles, playing beach games, and splashing in the waves. The nearby promenade, with its cafes and amusement arcades, makes it a perfect destination for a full day of family fun.

Albert Park, Middlesbrough: This picturesque park offers a boating lake, spacious playgrounds, and ample green space for picnics and outdoor games. It’s a great place to unwind and enjoy a laid-back day in the heart of Middlesbrough.

Ropner Park, Stockton-on-Tees: With its charming Victorian features, tranquil lake, and well-equipped playground, Ropner Park is a wonderful setting for a family outing. Throughout the summer, the park hosts various events that add an extra layer of excitement.

Educational Visits

Dorman Museum, Middlesbrough: Engage young minds at the Dorman Museum, where exhibits cover everything from natural history to local heritage and decorative arts. The museum offers interactive displays that make learning fun and accessible for children.

Captain Cook Birthplace Museum: Located in Stewart Park, this museum celebrates the life and voyages of Captain James Cook. Kids can explore interactive exhibits, learn about exploration and navigation, and enjoy the park’s expansive grounds.

Kirkleatham Museum, Redcar: Delve into local history at Kirkleatham Museum, where a variety of exhibits and hands-on activities provide an engaging experience for families. The museum’s beautiful setting makes it an enjoyable educational trip for all ages.

Adventure and Play

Teessaurus Park: Step back in time at Teessaurus Park, Middlesbrough’s dinosaur-themed park featuring life-sized sculptures of prehistoric creatures. It’s a fun and educational spot where kids can let their imaginations run wild.

Clip ‘n Climb Stockton: This indoor climbing center offers a safe and thrilling environment for children to test their climbing skills on a variety of walls. With challenges suitable for all ages, it’s a great way for kids to stay active and have fun.

Air Trail Tees Barrage: For adventure-seeking kids, Air Trail at Tees Barrage is the place to be. This high ropes course, with its zip lines and rope bridges, provides an exhilarating outdoor experience that’s sure to be a hit with older children and teenagers.

Wildlife and Nature

Butterfly World, Stockton-on-Tees: Enter a world of fluttering wings at Butterfly World, where children can observe a wide variety of butterflies and other fascinating creatures. It’s an educational outing that combines nature with discovery.

RSPB Saltholme: Explore the natural beauty of RSPB Saltholme, a haven for bird watching and nature walks. With interactive exhibits and family-friendly trails, it’s a perfect spot for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation.

Flatts Lane Woodland Country Park: This woodland park offers a great escape into nature with its walking trails, play areas, and picnic spots. It’s an ideal location for families looking to enjoy some fresh air and outdoor exploration.

Festivals and Events

Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF): Kicking off in early August, SIRF is a vibrant festival that brings street performances, theater, music, and more to the streets of Stockton. With plenty of family-friendly activities, it’s an event not to be missed.

Redcar Beacon Family Fun Days: Throughout August, Redcar Beacon hosts a series of family fun days featuring activities, workshops, and entertainment. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy the seaside while engaging in a variety of fun events.

Middlesbrough Mela: Celebrate the diversity of Teesside at Middlesbrough Mela, a multicultural festival offering music, dance, food, and family activities. It’s a lively and colorful event that showcases the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

Arts and Crafts

MIMA (Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art): Inspire creativity at MIMA, where children can explore contemporary art through exhibitions and participate in creative workshops. It’s a wonderful space for young artists to learn and express themselves.

ARC, Stockton Arts Centre: ARC is a hub of creativity offering performances, workshops, and family-friendly events. Whether it’s theater, craft activities, or music, ARC has something to engage and entertain children of all ages.

Teesside University Summer Events: Throughout the summer, Teesside University hosts a variety of family-friendly events, including workshops and activities designed to inspire and educate. It’s a great opportunity for kids to explore new interests in a fun and supportive environment.

With its diverse range of activities, Teesside is a fantastic destination for family fun this August. Whether your children are nature enthusiasts, budding artists, or thrill-seekers, there’s plenty to keep them entertained and create memorable summer experiences.