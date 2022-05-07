Users within Spain and the Nordics can begin harvesting happiness with friends in gamigo’s mobile sim!





Hamburg, April 7, 2022 – gamigo is pleased to announce its new mobile sim – Fantasy Town – has soft launched in Spain and the Nordic countries. Users across these regions can start enjoying the title’s vibrant mix of exploration, RPG, and adventure game mechanics while working to build their own thriving town. Produce and farm crops, trade goods, explore, and defend citizens from evil Trolls that are bent on causing harm and havoc.

“Today’s soft launch brings us one step closer to the full release of Fantasy Town,” says Jens Knauber, CEO at gamigo. “Our focus for this phase is to receive feedback from real – world players and to see what kind of engagement they provide. With crops to plant, goods to trade, and adventures to go on, there will be plenty of content for mobile players to enjoy from day one and beyond!”

Fantasy Town has players taking on the role of a Lord reluctantly governing over Arsendal. They’ll construct, manage, and upgrade various buildings, farmland, crops and more to help this new land flourish and keep their citizens happy. While the town works to gather materials, players can summon citizens to explore an exciting and diverse continent and dungeons in search of rare resources. Special events will also be held regularly in-game that will reward participants that take part in several minigames, such as puzzles, runners, and building a tower using various in-game items.