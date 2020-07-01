A Durham film producer is dreaming of hosting his Halloween film premiere, Dolly v Eve at the Odeon Luxe in County Durham. In 2019, Dean Midas produced and wrote the first of four short films, in a mini horror franchise. The Rag Dolly Returns (October 2019) Valentine’s Eve (February 2020) will be followed by The Rag Dolly (July 2020) ending with Dolly v Eve on Halloween 2020.

Dean said, “From the start, our dream has been to premiere Dolly v Eve in Durham, every penny you donate, will help make our dream come true.