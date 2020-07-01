A Durham film producer is dreaming of hosting his Halloween film premiere, Dolly v Eve at the Odeon Luxe in County Durham.
In 2019, Dean Midas produced and wrote the first of four short films, in a mini horror franchise. The Rag Dolly Returns (October 2019) Valentine’s Eve (February 2020) will be followed by The Rag Dolly (July 2020) ending with Dolly v Eve on Halloween 2020.
Dean said, “From the start, our dream has been to premiere Dolly v Eve in Durham, every penny you donate, will help make our dream come true.
All four films are not for profit and none of his team, including Dean, get paid or earn money from these films. They are purely done for the love of making them and the characters.
Any money raised over the £600 target will go to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation.
To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/deanmidas