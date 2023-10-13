Finalists Announced for North Tyneside Business Awards

The North Tyneside Business Forum is delighted to unveil the finalists for the 26th Annual North Tyneside Business Awards. These prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the remarkable contributions made by local businesses to the economy, reaffirming North Tyneside as a vibrant centre of business excellence.

The awards organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum, will take place on Thursday, 16th November at the Village Hotel, Cobalt Park, North Tyneside. The glittering event will be hosted by TV newsreader and presenter Rachel Sweeney.

Chair of the Forum, Michael James said: “The businesses selected as finalists are fantastic examples of our vibrant business community, and it gives us all great pride to be able to highlight their work. Every finalist should be very proud of their achievements.”

Businesses had the opportunity to enter any of five categories, with all category winners automatically considered for the coveted title of “North Tyneside Business of the Year.” Winners in each category will get a certificate, prize, and trophy, along with substantial recognition and publicity.

The categories and their respective finalists are as follows:

Technology Innovation:

D-Line (Europe)

Infotel (UK) Consulting

Insulcon Technical

Action on Climate Change:

New Prospects Association

SPS Microgrids

Whitley Bay Big Local

New Business (Since January 2022):

Alys Bakery

Deep North

Lush Logistics

Heart of the Business (Nominee by the business):

Jean Watts from Bright and Beautiful North Tyneside

Becky Fairley from EnAbled North Tyneside

Matty Jordan from Liddle & Co Coffee House

Retail and Service Excellence:

Collingwood Insurance Services

Sammy Annes

My Retreat

In addition to these categories, the public will vote for the “Heart of the Community Award,” recognising businesses that actively support their local community. Previous winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to local initiatives, employment of local residents, outstanding customer service, and going the extra mile to be at the heart of their communities. This year’s nominees for the “Heart of the Community Award” are DiMeo’s, Tynemouth Decorators, and Fiona Surrey Marketing.

This year’s sponsors are Verisure, Technology Services Group (TSG), NE Display Limited, Capita, North Tyneside Climate Emergency Board, Greggs, and North of Tyne Good Work Pledge. The awards are conducted in partnership with North Tyneside Council.

The North Tyneside Business Forum, comprised of members from various industry sectors in the Borough, offers support through networking, events, and guidance for growth and development. Membership is free and open to any business of any size with a trading address within North Tyneside.

For more information, please contact:

business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk

www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

0191 643 6000