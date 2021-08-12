Listen and subscribe here – https://podfollow.com/audi-behind-the-rings

The latest episode of the Audi | Behind the Rings podcast series has landed, examining how the brand with the four rings took four wheels and developed arguably its most iconic technology: quattro.

Host Alex Goy is joined by Audi expert David Ingram and test driver Harald Demuth, who were both there at the birth of a legend. They fire up the Quattro to tell the wild and wonderful story of a 1980s phenomenon that still resonates today.

What exactly is quattro? Why did it revolutionise rally driving? How did a motorsport sensation influence technology accessible to the everyday driver? These questions, and many more, are answered by the trio in the podcast’s usual irreverent style.

David explores how the technology has developed over the years, playing a part across the Audi range to this day, while Harald recounts a few hairy episodes behind the wheel of the Quattro, in locations from Africa to the UK. Plus, that famous moment he took to a ski slope with an 80 per cent incline in an Audi 100 CS quattro!

Audi | Behind the Rings is one of the most talked-about new podcasts of 2021. The previous episodes – Vorsprung durch Technik | Past, Present and Future; Design | Inspired by Audi; Electrifying Motorsport | A New Era; Electrification | Leading the Charge; and Driving Into The Future with Nick Mason – the Music of Motoring – are still available for download. The final episode of the series will be released next week.

Audi | Behind the Rings is available for free download or streaming. Find each episode or subscribe at Apple podcasts, Google podcasts or Spotify.