Flat roofing specialist TaperedPlus appoints Chief Financial Officer

Charmaine Day has joined TaperedPlus in the newly-created role of Chief Financial Officer

TaperedPlus, a specialist in flat roof design and insulation, has appointed Charmaine Day to the newly created role of Chief Financial Officer.

The announcement follows a significant £5.5m investment in the Stockton-on-Tees headquartered company by BGF to support its ambitious expansion plans.

With more than 20 years financial experience, Charmaine specialises in highly regulated sectors including construction, medical device manufacturing, and food supply chain.

She holds both ACCA and AAT qualifications, underscoring her deep expertise in finance, and previously served as CFO at Leeds-based Surgical Innovations Group PLC.

During her tenure, she was instrumental in driving financial performance, enhancing governance practices, fostering investor confidence. Charmaine also led due diligence for M&A activities, restructuring finances, and implementing robust financial controls – skills that will prove invaluable to TaperedPlus as it navigates its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2014 by Aman Chahal and Robert Vass, TaperedPlus has rapidly become a national leader in its field, enhancing the performance, safety, and sustainability of complex flat and tapered roof projects.

The company, which also has a technical design studio in Wolverhampton, operates across multiple sectors, and provides additional services such as BIM, acoustic, thermal measuring, and surveying.

Since 2020, it has experienced remarkable growth, increasing its workforce by 70%, tripling revenues, and securing B-Corp accreditation in 2023 for its sustainable approach within the roofing sector. The addition of a seasoned CFO underscores its commitment to robust financial management and governance.

Aman Chahal, CEO of TaperedPlus, said: “The creation of this key role marks a critical step in our commitment to investing in people and building a strong leadership team.

“Charmaine’s extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and expand our service offerings. The BGF investment enables us to attract top-tier talent, and this appointment aligns with our vision to elevate TaperedPlus to new heights, both operationally and financially.”

Commenting on her appointment, Charmaine Day added: “I’m thrilled to join TaperedPlus at such an important time. The investment from BGF underscores the strength and confidence in our business model and the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead.

“I’m eager to leverage my experience to enhance its financial strategies, governance, and operational excellence. I look forward to working with the talented team at TaperedPlus to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for its stakeholders.”