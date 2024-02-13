Flat roofing specialist TaperedPlus joins NBS platform to target global growth

(L-R): Matty Hynes, NBS Senior Business Development Manager, Robin Weston, MBS Sales Director, with Aman Chahal, CEO of TaperedPlus

TaperedPlus, a specialist in the design and supply of flat roofing and insulation systems, has joined a leading construction specification platform, NBS to further grow its business both in the UK and internationally.

The achievement is set to transform firm’s outreach, connecting its industry-leading services and products with architects, engineers, and other construction professionals across 215 countries.

NBS Source allows specifiers to quickly identify and compare construction products for projects. The digital platform, created by Newcastle-based NBS, presents information in a detailed and structured format, shaping performance criteria and certification as well as improving efficiencies.

It will enable specifiers to include TaperedPlus early within a project schedule, utilising the company’s expertise in the tapered insulation roofing market to produce a fully drawn scheme at an early stage, helping to reduce the number of revisions needed and the additional resource that entails.

The collaboration also enhances NBS’ product data, bringing a range of industry-leading design and roofing materials.

Stockton-on-Tees headquartered TaperedPlus, which also recently achieved B Corp accreditation, works with a leading range of insulation manufacturers to bring bespoke solutions – including fire performance — to projects, including Unilin and Rockwool. The ability to research, compare and contrast fire performance and sustainability between manufacturers offerings is a key driver for TaperedPlus, and allows the specifier to make an informed and considered choice.

Aman Chahal, CEO at TaperedPlus, said: “Our inclusion on NBS’ global specification platform marks a significant moment for the business. This platform, the sole repository for all UK construction projects, provides a unique opportunity to connect with architects, designers, and construction companies.

“We are thrilled to announce to be joining NBS, this will elevate our brand visibility through the optimisation of the specifier selection process.

“I anticipate it will prove a game-changer for TaperedPlus, allowing us to showcase our innovative solutions to a much wider audience.”