Whether you’ve been running your cleaning business for years or just established your company, we know that growing your customer base is easier said than done. If you’re looking for innovative ways to attract new clients, try these foolproof solutions to get new customers and grow your business.

Advertise your business on social media

Social media advertising is a cost-effective way to grow your customer base. It’s more affordable to reach a targeted audience with social media adverts, and you can generate leads, drive traffic to your website, boost sales, or increase engagement. You can also monitor the performance of social media adverts to determine whether they are effective. You can use analytics to determine what content your audience engages with and make changes to your adverts to improve the success of your campaigns. You can also use social media advertising to increase brand awareness, which can help attract new clients over time. While potential customers may not need your services now, your business will come to mind when they’re looking for a cleaning company.

Ask clients to share reviews online

Positive reviews give your brand credibility. They show potential customers that your business is reliable, and they can influence customers to use your service. The best reviews come from loyal customers who know your brand and trust your service. A comment from a loyal customer is almost guaranteed to be a quality review. Ask these clients if they’d be willing to share a review online. Make it easy for them to share a review by sending them a link to your social media platform or customer review sites. You could also ask them to send you a testimonial, which you could share on your website and in marketing material like brochures and adverts.

Offer your customers incentives for referrals

With a referral programme, you can encourage customers to recommend your business to their friends and family by offering incentives for referrals. You could offer them discounts or free services and get new leads in exchange. You could also use a two-sided referral programme, where both your customer and their friend receive a reward. The benefit of this referral programme is that your customers may be more willing to submit a referral when they know their friends and family will also receive a special offer. Before sharing your referral programme, share the terms and conditions with participating customers.

Grow your customer database with lead generation adverts

Use lead generation adverts to get more leads and grow your customer database. While you may not convert every lead, you can add these contacts to your marketing lists to share special offers with them in the future. If you’d like to collect contact information from a lead generation advert, add a section in your advert asking for the prospect’s permission. Manage your leads and contact prospective customers immediately with Cleaning Service Software. You can use app integration to connect your lead generation platform to the software to automatically send new leads to the system. You can send the prospect a quote and follow up with them. If they accept the quote, you can create a job card, assign the task to your team, and email an invoice to the customer once the job is done. Cleaning Service Software makes it easier for you to monitor and follow up on new leads to get new clients successfully.