DUNTON, U.K., January 6, 2021 – Ford has introduced Guard Mode for commercial vehicles, a new connected-vehicle security system to monitor vans in real time via smartphone.

Guard Mode notifies owner-operators and drivers via their smartphone of potential breaches in security through Ford’s app for commercial vehicle operators, FordPass Pro.

When activated – for example after business hours or at the weekend – Guard Mode employs sensors to detect when someone enters the vehicle, opens the bonnet or load compartment, or starts the engine. It then sends a notification to the owner’s smartphone using the vehicle’s FordPass Connect modem.

An alert will also be triggered if a vehicle is unlocked or started using a key – an action that would not activate a conventional vehicle alarm and may be useful in light of a key being stolen or cloned. This builds on existing alarm notifications in FordPass Pro, including Trailer Theft Alert, which sends an alert if it detects an attached trailer is being unhooked while the vehicle is locked.

The Guard Mode screens in the FordPass Pro app highlight the times the vehicle was accessed, the reason for alarms, when trigger actions happened and the vehicle’s last known location. Users will also soon be able to schedule when Guard Mode is activated.

“Our vans help keep our customers moving and the tools inside keep them working”, said Mark Harvey, director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford of Europe. “FordPass Pro and Guard Mode help owners protect their vehicles – and their businesses – by keeping them one step ahead of the criminals. And this is just the start. As all new vehicles now come connected, we see huge potential in developing additional security features to help our customers’ businesses thrive.”

Guard Mode is the first feature that Ford will activate with an over-the-air (OTA) software update and will be progressively rolled out across the vehicle line up. These updates will use FordPass Connect, which is now fitted as standard across the vast majority of Ford commercial vehicles.

FordPass Pro helps owners to manage and control up to five vehicles, ensuring their fleet is ready for work with maximum uptime. Features include “Live Lock” status, which enables users to check all vehicle doors are locked at a glance, and lock or unlock doors remotely, and Remote Zonal Locking, which controls the cabin and load doors separately, allowing someone access to the cabin while keeping the load compartment secure.