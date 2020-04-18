Newcastle based property developers Lugano Group has secured consent to convert the former Studio Sports Bar in Priestpopple, Hexham, into 12 new apartments with associated parking and provision for electric vehicles.

The designs for the conversion of the former Dontino’s night club were led by Architects NORR Consultants. Directors Simon Bell and Rob Massey commented; “We are thrilled to have been part of the team that is bringing this local landmark back into productive use. It’s a challenging building but by working closely with the owners we have developed a scheme that will transform its appearance.”

The planning application was submitted and managed on behalf of the owners by specialist planning consultants BH Planning & Design, part of the Bradley Hall group of companies. Planning Director, Mark Ketley, stated; “We are delighted to have secured planning permission for our clients for this project that will make a significant contribution to Hexham’s regeneration as well as providing much-needed homes in the heart of the town.”

Lugano Director, Scott Munro added; “This is another great example of our team working in partnership to progress the re-use of an important building in a way that makes a real contribution to the local economy. We anticipate that the works to convert the building will commence over the summer with the new apartments being available to rent early in the new year.”