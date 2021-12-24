Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara present their capsule collection

Modena, 25th October 2021 – The partnership between Maserati and the Pioneer of Streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara began in June with the global launch in Tokyo of Maserati meets Fragment.

Stars of the launch: Operanera and Operabianca, two contrasting versions of a Special Edition of Maserati’s Ghibli re-imagined by Fragment’s Creative director Hiroshi Fujiwara under the auspices of Maserati’s high-end personalisation programme Fuoriserie.

This autumn, the scripts are flipped with the launch of Fragment meets Maserati, a limited edition capsule collection of streetwear staples co-created by Fujiwara and Maserati with a visionary spirit that reshapes the conventions of pop culture. Two styles of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and a baseball cap emblazoned with the signifiers of these two iconic brands.

In his continuous quest as a cultural disrupter, the global godfather of street wear further develops his collaboration with the House of the Trident, merging his sensitivity to contemporary street culture with Maserati’s boldness towards a new era.

The capsule brings together Fujiwara’s rebellious style and Maserati’s audacious spirit. Two iconic brands unafraid of being different, maverick and both relentlessly driven to challenge the status quo.

The Fragment meets Maserati capsule collection is available worldwide at Maserati Store and on Hypebeast’s e-commerce platform www.hbx.com