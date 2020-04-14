Dacia continues to offer new car buying through its dedicated Dacia Buy Online platform and is offering free home delivery saving customers a further £250 on any model.

Deposit contribution of up to £750 available on Dacia Duster and £250 on Sandero and Logan MCV with 6.9% APR Representative finance*.

Any customers who opt for home delivery will be prioritised to receive their car as soon as retailers reopen.

The online setup allows every stage of purchase to be made online including finance, part exchange and service and warranty packages.

Customers can purchase their perfect vehicle in four easy steps based on model, budget and payment choice.

Potential customers are able to buy a Dacia anytime from anywhere without the need to visit their local retailer.

To try the Dacia Buy Online service, go here: https://buy.dacia.co.uk/.

Car buyers can still browse and buy their perfect Dacia through its online shopping portal, meaning they don’t miss out on some of the most affordable and award-winning new models while having to remain at home at this current time.

Dacia has also scrapped its home delivery costs for all models purchased online, helping cash conscious buyers save an extra £250. Anyone who orders through the platform will then be prioritised for delivery as soon as Dacia retailers are fully operational again.

The online setup enables anyone looking to purchase a new Dacia, whether that’s the award-winning Sandero hatchback or the award-winning Duster SUV, to do so from anywhere at any time. All they need is a connected device to complete the entire customer journey without needing to leave their home.

From browsing their preferred vehicle to finalising the purchase, the process can be completed in just four easy steps with a simple programme taking buyers through choosing a model, budget and also payment choice.

With the latest Duster Bi-Fuel model now available, Dacia is currently offering customers up to £750 towards their deposit on a new Duster Bi-Fuel with 6.9% APR Representative finance*. This model includes the latest in advanced powertrain technology and delivers emissions reductions in LPG-mode of up to 11 per cent. Other Duster models are available with a deposit contribution of up to £750 with 6.9% APR Representative finance*, depending on the trim level selected.

There are also attractive offers available across the range, including £250 off a new Sandero or Logan MCV with 6.9% APR Representative finance* to help bring costs down further.

The final part of the purchase enables the buyers to choose a Click and Collect service or opt for a Home Delivery. Whereas previously the Home Delivery was available at a cost of £250, this service is now being offered free of charge until 30th June 2020.

Luke Broad, Head of Brand for Dacia UK, said: “The fact that customers are able to go through the entire new car buying process without the need to even leave their own homes or even the sofa, is an amazing thing. With transparent pricing and adjustable deposits and monthly payments, the website helps make this experience as simple as possible.”

The online system allows customers to choose their favoured payment option, whether that’s cash or finance with full online credit application, selecting a customer deposit contribution and setting a monthly budget. There’s even the capability for buyers to part exchange their existing car which will be collected as part of the new vehicle handover.

All Dacia models are available to purchase online, and customers can select the choice of colour as well as the ability to add service and warranty packages. On average, and in normal circumstances the process from purchase to delivery takes just two weeks, meaning customers could receive their new car within days of dealerships reopening.

Dacia Buy Online operates in conjunction with the Dacia dealer network**, which supplies the vehicles to the customer with the car available from UK stock within two weeks.

To try the new Dacia Buy Online service and get a car in just four clicks visit https://buy.dacia.co.uk/.

SANDERO LOGAN MCV DUSTER Access SCe75 Access SCe 75 Access TCe100 4×2 Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) PCP 4Y 6.9% APR PCP 4Y 6.9% APR PCP 4Y 6.9% APR Duration months 49 49 49 Monthly Payments £99 £119 £174 Customer Deposit £861 £1,109 £174 Dacia Deposit Contribution £250 £250 £0 Cash Price £6,995 £8,495 £10,995 Total Amount of Credit £5,885 £7,137 £10,822 Optional Final Payment £2,266 £2,807 £4,654 Total Amount Payable £8,128 £9,877 £13,142 Fixed Interest Rate (per annum) 6.90% 6.90% 6.90% APR Representative 6.90% 6.90% 6.90% Cost of Credit £1,133 £1,382 £2,147 48 Monthly Payments 48 Monthly Payments 48 Monthly Payments

*Finance provided by Dacia Finance, Rivers Office Park, Denham Way, Maple Cross WD3 9YS. Subject to status. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. You must be a UK resident (excluding the Channel Islands) and over 18. Excess mileage 8p per mile inc VAT. Terms and conditions apply. Offers cannot be used with other schemes or finance offers. Prices and offers shown are available on specified new vehicles when ordered by 1st June 2020 and registered by 30th September 2020. Participating dealers only.