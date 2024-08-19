FREE TICKET TO PRIDE…

GATESHEAD is training its sights on a spectacular free summer concert as the borough’s Pride festival draws to a close.

Throughout August, members and supporters of the LGBQT+ community have enjoyed a programme of film screenings, picnics, parties and workshops as part of Pride in Gateshead.

And organiser Out North East has secured the backing of North East based train operator Lumo as main stage sponsor for an end-of-festival Pride on Tyne concert on Sunday 25 August.

Acts include Sonia, Alex Party, Soraya Vivian, Homoparody, Future is Queer, Gloria Love, Tipsy Divas and DJ Michael Maddison, with a special appearance from this year’s Mr Gay World finalists.

And the concert will also be showcasing talent from festival sponsor Gateshead College with Fayth, Savannah and Scarlett, who are all currently studying performing arts at the College.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Lumo, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting some of the most exciting events for our communities, customers and colleagues taking place in Gateshead this summer.

“Diversity and inclusion are important to us at Lumo as a modern employer with a fantastic team and a provider of great value and sustainable travel with our one-class electric train service connecting Newcastle with Edinburgh and London.

“We’re proud to support Pride in Gateshead. From our mini-Metro Centre train takeover throughout August to being headline partner for the free concert Pride on Tyne at Baltic Square, our Lumo team are excited to be helping enable opportunities for everyone to join in the fun.”

Peter Darrant, Chair of Out North East, said he was “incredibly grateful for the support Lumo has given to Pride in Gateshead throughout the month and especially for their very kind offer to be main stage sponsor for the Pride on Tyne concert.

“They are an amazing community partner because they approach everything with a real willingness to help in any way they can,” he said.

“This is the first Pride in Gateshead festival and it’s been more successful than even we imagined – thanks in no small part to the support we’ve received from Lumo, the Council and various other organisations and partners.”

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and they can be downloaded by visiting www.outnortheast.org.uk