  • Mon. Aug 19th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Health Life Newcastle

FREE TICKET TO PRIDE…

ByDave Stopher

Aug 19, 2024

GATESHEAD is training its sights on a spectacular free summer concert as the borough’s Pride festival draws to a close.

Throughout August, members and supporters of the LGBQT+ community have enjoyed a programme of film screenings, picnics, parties and workshops as part of Pride in Gateshead.

And organiser Out North East has secured the backing of North East based train operator Lumo as main stage sponsor for an end-of-festival Pride on Tyne concert on Sunday 25 August.

Acts include Sonia, Alex Party, Soraya Vivian, Homoparody, Future is Queer, Gloria Love, Tipsy Divas and DJ Michael Maddison, with a special appearance from this year’s Mr Gay World finalists.

And the concert will also be showcasing talent from festival sponsor Gateshead College with Fayth, Savannah and Scarlett, who are all currently studying performing arts at the College.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Lumo, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting some of the most exciting events for our communities, customers and colleagues taking place in Gateshead this summer.

“Diversity and inclusion are important to us at Lumo as a modern employer with a fantastic team and a provider of great value and sustainable travel with our one-class electric train service connecting Newcastle with Edinburgh and London.

“We’re proud to support Pride in Gateshead. From our mini-Metro Centre train takeover throughout August to being headline partner for the free concert Pride on Tyne at Baltic Square, our Lumo team are excited to be helping enable opportunities for everyone to join in the fun.”

Peter Darrant, Chair of Out North East, said he was “incredibly grateful for the support Lumo has given to Pride in Gateshead throughout the month and especially for their very kind offer to be main stage sponsor for the Pride on Tyne concert.

“They are an amazing community partner because they approach everything with a real willingness to help in any way they can,” he said.

“This is the first Pride in Gateshead festival and it’s been more successful than even we imagined – thanks in no small part to the support we’ve received from Lumo, the Council and various other organisations and partners.”

Although the concert is free, tickets are required and they can be downloaded by visiting www.outnortheast.org.uk

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Entertainment Food & Drink Hospitality Kids Life Sunderland
SUNDERLAND TO STAGE FIRST EVER URBAN FEST …
Aug 19, 2024 Dave Stopher
Life
Discovering Romance in London: Where to Go for an Unforgettable Date
Aug 16, 2024 Dave Stopher
Charity Environment Health Life North East News
Darlington Hospice patients receiving care in comfort thanks to £3,500 OnPath Energy treatment chair grant
Aug 14, 2024 JulianFPR

You missed

Business North East Sport
Entertainment Food & Drink Hospitality Kids Life Sunderland
Health Life Newcastle
Business