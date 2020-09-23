University of Sunderland graduate Alexander Moore has landed a major new media industry role.

Alex studied Film and Media Studies at the University and went onto a successful career developing and producing programmes for Children’s BBC.

Now the graduate has been announced as Vice President (Non-Fiction) of the production division of the prestigious VICE Media Group.

The graduate’s executive production credits include I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix) and the Emmy-nominated Lost and Found (Nat Geo).

Alex will be tasked with building the UK slate of VICE Studios’ non-fiction content across all genres including factual, fact ent, formats, docs and features for broadcasters in the UK and internationally.

The newly created role will lead the development team in originating non-fiction series, singles and returning series as well as developing lifestyle formats and talent-led programming.

VICE Studios UK’s recent projects include Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened for Netflix, Mobeen Azhaar’s Satanic Verses for BBC2, the critically acclaimed and multi-award nominated BBC documentary The Brexit Storm with Laura Kuenssberg as well as game show format and series Beat the Internet for UKTV’s Dave and Channel 5’s first premium true crime event series, The Murder of Charlene Downes.

Alex previously worked at Grain Media where he had been the CEO and Creative Director since 2016.

Speaking about his time at the University, Alex said: “My time at the University of Sunderland has undoubtedly given me a wide range of experience which I’ve been able to use in my career and a very good base for some high-end jobs in the industry.

“I was really impressed with the course from the start as we were actively encouraged to develop our own creativity, which helped me to break away from my comfort zone and gain the confidence to explore new ideas.”