FW Capital backs Greencroft Homes’ eco-friendly style development

L-R Chris Dixon and Lewis Blakelock FW Capital and Greg Williams, Greencroft Homes

Work is nearing completion on a stunning eco-style residential development in the rural village of Hartburn, near Morpeth, after receiving a six figure investment from the North East Property Fund (NEPF).

FW Capital is funding the development of the 294sqm Hartfield House by Greencroft Homes. This is a unique home architecturally designed to the highest standards, creating a contemporary 4-bedroom home approached through a gated gravel drive and set within 3 acres that are bounded by woodland.

Greencroft Homes, a burgeoning North East family-owned business with a shared vision to reimagine the art of living is guided by a trio of directors with over 50 years combined experience across the globe in architecture, design, and construction professions. With an unparalleled commitment to design excellence, Greencroft Homes prides itself on crafting homes that are as unique as the individuals who inhabit them.

The 4-bedroom home is expected to complete in March and boasts an extremely high standard of specification. From the placement of windows to the selection of materials, every detail is orchestrated to resonate with the property’s unique setting.

Modern methods of construction are used to expedite construction, drastically reduce environmental impact, and allow for precision in insulation, ventilation, and energy-efficient systems that result in an exceptionally eco-friendly low-cost home.

Floor to ceiling windows, a frameless glass dining area and large external deck for entertaining or enjoying the landscape are just some of the notable features. Rain guttering, window frames, external lighting, are all hidden from view behind the cladding to create a minimal, elegant, and truly unique home within the heart of Northumberland.

The FW Capital team of Chris Dixon, Senior Investment Executive and Lewis Blakelock, Assistant Investment Executive supported Greencroft Homes with the investment from the North East Property Fund.

Greg Williams, Director Greencroft Homes explains: “Our aim is to create homes that are truly bespoke, that seamlessly integrate with their surroundings and genuinely enhance the lives of those that live within them. Hartfield House as our first development of this scale hopefully pulls all that we believe a home can be together and we can’t wait to bring it to market.”

“Chris and Lewis at FW Capital have shown great confidence in our business and for them to believe in us has been the best thing. They have been up to the site and shown a real interest in what we are doing, providing a personal approach that we don’t see from mainstream lenders. This is the start for Greencroft Homes with this style of development and we’re looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Chris Dixon, Senior Investment Executive at FW Capital added: “This is a really interesting and unique development that Greencroft Homes are bringing to market. The team are highly experienced, using their skills to build a distinctive home that will boast significant design and green credentials.

“Developers often find it challenging to access the finance they need to bring forward projects. FW Capital’s support here demonstrates our appetite to support residential property. We’re thrilled to show how we are helping another great local property developer contribute to the local community and have a positive impact on the North East economy.”

Helen Golightly OBE, Chief Executive of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Sustainable construction will be essential in delivering the UK’s net zero targets, and Greencroft Homes is a great example of how the North East is leading the way in minimising the environmental impact of the building sector. The North East Property Fund is supporting the next generation of green house builders and strengthening the region’s net zero credentials.”

The North East Property Fund offers loans from £250,000 up to £2million for residential and non-speculative commercial developments in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham. The Fund can provide up to 100% of build costs for suitable schemes with repayment terms available up to two years.