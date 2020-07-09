Online gambling has become a very popular activity in the last couple of years. Millions of people visit casino sites and enjoy some of the latest and best online games. Not only are online casinos popular, but they are rapidly growing and are on the path to becoming market leaders and biggest profit-makers in their respective industry. That means that they will most likely even pass land-based casinos and generate the biggest annual revenue.

2019 was their most successful year; they had global annual revenue of over $60 billion. Considering the fact that the total revenue of the gambling industry was somewhere around $400 billion, you can conclude that online casinos were a massive contributor. Experts believe that by 2021 online casinos will generate over $100 billion in revenue and will become the market leaders by 2025.

The UK is the most sought out market when it comes to playing casino games, which is why British people have the privilege of enjoying some of the best and most rewarding games of this type. With that thought in mind, we decided to give you a small list of some gambling games that you should try out.

Slots

Slots are by far the simplest games that every online casino has to offer. The rules are simple and easy to remember. All you have to do is click/tap on a button and wait for the winning combination to appear on the screen. They are extremely cheap to play and have tremendous jackpots as rewards.

The jackpots are divided into two categories; standard and progressive. Standard jackpots have a fixed winning sum, while the prize with progressive jackpots rises as players keep feeding it. Of course, the odds of winning a jackpot are significantly lower than the odds to win a prize on the other casino games, but the excitement is what makes these games so popular.

While online casinos have hundreds of slots games to offer, some sites are specialized in slots. Such is the case with Wink Slots. Game providers have equipped this site with slot games that have breathtaking graphics, exciting gameplay, and will provide players with unique gaming experience. That is more than a reason why you should give them a try.

Roulette

When it comes to keeping it classic and traditional, it doesn’t get any better than playing roulette. This is one of the oldest and most popular casino games. The gameplay is a bit more complicating but extremely entertaining. The dealer drops a ball into a wheel consisting of 37 numbers, 0-36. They are divided in two colours – red and black.

Your task is to guess where the ball will stop. There are several wagering options. You can wager on the exact number on which the ball will stop, whether the number will be black or red, odd or even. Other wagering options include specific rows and low or high numbers. The more daring the wager is, the higher the odds will be, thus increasing the overall prize that you receive if you win.

Texas Hold’Em Poker

The most popular game on this list is Texas Hold’Em Poker. This game is so well-known that it even managed to gain a feature in Facebook’s gaming section. There was a time when the majority of Facebook users played this game for several hours each day. One of the things that makes this game so interesting is that it relies on skill far more than luck. Unlike the rest of the gambling games where luck is a major factor, Texas Hold’Em requires players to have certain skills to win.

This is a community poker game, where each player is dealt with 2 cards. The goal is to combine those 2 cards with the 5 community cards on the table. While the player’s hand stays hidden, the community cards are facing up and each player needs to find the best combination.

Some of the winning hands at Texas Hold’Em are a pair, two pair, flush, straight flush, three of a kind, four of a kind, etc. The most dominant hand that a player can have is a royal flush. If none of the players on the table has a good hand, then a high card decides the winner.

Blackjack

Our final entrée is probably the oldest casino game known. Blackjack is a game where the player goes against the dealer. The goal of the game is to have a card sum of 21. This is a comparing cards game where the player wins on 3 occasions: if his hand has a sum of 21 sharp if the sum is greater than the one of the dealer’s, or if the dealer’s hand exceeds 21. The same goes for the dealer. Card values correspond with their numerical value from 2-10. Jack, Queen, and the King count as 10, while the Ace value depends on the dealer’s wish.

One forbidden strategy that many players use to win is card counting. If players are caught counting cards, the repercussions may be big, so we advise you not to do that.