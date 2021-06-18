A multiple-marathon man is celebrating after his seven-in-seven challenge earned his chosen charity thousands of pounds.

Barnard Castle School games teacher and semi-professional rugby player Chris McTurk completed a marathon a day for a week despite carrying an injury from half-way through his challenge.

The winger with Darlington Mowden Park RFC was delighted to raise £4,717, well in excess of his £2,500 target, which will help The Three Bears Foundation, which funds medical research and supports families affected by pancreatic cancer.

The 29-year-old ran and walked the 182-miles in between his teaching commitments, completing a half marathon before school and another afterwards during the week, and a full marathon on the first and last days of the week-long challenge.

Pupils and staff members also joined him for portions of his challenge, offering moral support.

He said: “I suspect I tore my meniscus midway through but managed to complete the runs thanks to the support I received from students, staff, friends and family.

“I went to school with Three Bears’ founder Chris Burn, whose mother tragically died from pancreatic cancer, so I couldn’t let them down. I’d also like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated as this provided me with huge motivation knowing the proceeds make such a difference to people’s lives.

“The school and my club have also been brilliant in supporting me in my training and allowing me the time to do this.”