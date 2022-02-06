The online games publisher takes the next step to realize its future publishing strategy – Behrens and Berekoven to lead new department
Hamburg, January 20, 2022 –gamigo group is thrilled to announce the formation of a new launch department as part of the publisher’s strategy to expand its roster of titles and enter new markets.
Gamigo will expand its product range by acquiring new licenses and additional titles for international publishing. As part of this portfolio strategy, the new department will bring new games to the market and provide publishing support to partner developers.
The launch department will be headed by Marcus Behrens as Director Publishing and Marc Berekoven as Director Marketing.
Behrens joined the gamigo group in January 2022 after holding lead positions as Publishing Director Mobile / Business Development at Kalypso Media and Head of Publishing at Bigpoint.
Berekoven joined gamigo in December 2021 after holding executive positions as Head of Business Development at 4Players, Marketing Director Europe at NCsoft Europe, and Senior Marketing Manager Europe at ZeniMax Europe in recent years.
“The new launch department is an essential part of our future product strategy. We are therefore proud that with Marcus Behrens and Marc Berekoven, we were able to secure two such experienced industry experts,” comments Jens Knauber, CEO at gamigo group. “We can’t wait to announce the new titles for our expanding games lineup, adding new gameplay experiences and new audiences to our strong portfolio of existing online and mobile games.”
The first title to be overseen by the new launch department is the dynamic open-world MMORPG Fractured Online by Dynamight Studios, which was recently announced in December 2021. The gamigo group will provide the developer with publishing support before and after release.