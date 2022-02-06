The online games publisher takes the next step to realize its future publishing strategy – Behrens and Berekoven to lead new department

Hamburg, January 20, 2022 –gamigo group is thrilled to announce the formation of a new launch department as part of the publisher’s strategy to expand its roster of titles and enter new markets.

Gamigo will expand its product range by acquiring new licenses and additional titles for international publishing. As part of this portfolio strategy, the new department will bring new games to the market and provide publishing support to partner developers.

The launch department will be headed by Marcus Behrens as Director Publishing and Marc Berekoven as Director Marketing.