GET READY FOR THE RIDE OF YOUR LIFE AT THIS YEAR’S HOPPINGS

WHITE knuckle experiences for thrill seekers, family favourites for youngsters and the UK’s highest travelling ride are just some of the treats in store as Europe’s biggest funfair prepares to return to the North East.

The Hoppings will open its doors at Newcastle’s Town Moor on Friday 19 June for its 10 day run – and now organisers have unveiled the list of rides and shows visitors will be able to enjoy.

One of the main attractions this time round is set to be Elevate 85, a massive 85m high ride star flyer which is making its first appearance at the event.

Other musts for adrenaline junkies include Tagada, Psycho, Atmosfear, Extreme, Meteorite, Matterhorn and Tornado to name but a few.

Favourites such as the dodgems, carousel and helter skelter will be returning and for anyone who likes to spin there’s a whole host of waltzers to choose from including Energy Storm Waltzer, Waltzer XXL along with the traditional ride.

The Giant Wheel – which gives unparalleled views across the whole site and the city as a whole – will once again take up pride of place, with visitors also able to enjoy the fun and thrills offered by Exciter, Booster Max, Odeon, Rolling Thunder, Twister, Fighter , King Frog and Jumping Frogs.

Returning again are Ice Jet, Kick Down and Sea Storm, along with Air, Break Dance, Superbob and Razzmatazz.

There’s more than ever for youngsters to do this time round, with the popular roller coaster Magic Mouse, mini train, flying Dumbos, caterpillar, teacups, toy set and both bungee trampolines and reverse bungee.

License to Thrill and Runaway Train, along with Project X and Oxegen have also been added to the mix.

No fair would be complete without some real scares, which is why visitors can enjoy the traditional Ghost Train and the Horror Walk through.

Inflatable Minions, monster trucks, and a mega slide will bring more thrills and chills, as will the funhouses.

Visitors can enjoy the 3D walkround show, chance their arm at the arcade, test themselves at Race o Rama and Miami or try Gravity, Stargate, Big Apple, Wipe Out and Formula.

There’ll be both the Magic Circus and the Jumbo Circus on the site, along with water walkers and the famous Rotor.

The much loved side shows will also be out in force, with guests able to test their skills at the rifle range, the coconut shies and the hook-a-duck to name a few.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events which organises The Hoppings believes it will be another great success.

“Every year we try to up our game and hopefully we’ve done that this year,” he said.

“We’ve got rides for everyone, fantastic food and some great entertainment.

“We can wait to welcome all our visitors yet again.”

Ahead of the official opening, the Hoppings will also be hosting a morning for charities and good causes to enjoy the rides for free.

Any group wanting to attend should email bernice@sortedpr.com