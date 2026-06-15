BENTS PARK LIVE ADDS EXTRA ACTS TO DANCE CLASSIC LINE-UP

THE FINAL Sunday Concert of this year’s South Tyneside Summer Festival is shaping up to be a stand out summer celebration with even more big-name acts added to its already must-see line-up.

The Bents Park spectacular, set to take place on 2 August, is being headlined by top DJ Judge Jules, who will be performing a high energy set of dance classics, supported by a live band and singers.

And now South Tyneside Council has announced two additional names who will be performing on the day – including the return of a firm town favourite.

Back by popular demand are British electronic music duo, Phats and Small, who have appeared at the festival a number of times and are always a hit with crowds, along with UK garage and dance music act, Sweet Female Attitude.

The Manchester-based group are best known for their hit single, Flowers, and will be bringing their own fresh take on electronic music to the day.

That final concert will also feature electronic dance music act, Ultrabeat as well as yet-to-be announced local performers.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Stan Wildhirt said: “The addition of two fantastic acts means this is shaping up to be a truly standout finale to the Sunday Concerts.

“Phats and Small are a huge crowd favourite and bring a brilliant party atmosphere, while we’re delighted to welcome Sweet Female Attitude to the festival for the first time. With Judge Jules headlining, it promises to be an amazing afternoon, packed with feel-good favourites that audiences of all ages can enjoy.”

The Sunday Concert series will kick off on 19 July, with Joe McElderry performing on his home town stage. He’ll be supported by popular songstress Sonia, along with much-loved local singers Shelley Stevens and Channy.

His performance will be followed on 26 July by 1980s legends ABC, who had a string of hits including The Look of Love, Poison Arrow and When Smokey Sings.

Also taking to the Bents Park stage that day is Chesney Hawkes, best known for his 90s hit, The One and Only.

The line-up also includes Nuromantica, who be performing a range of synth-pop hits from the 80s.

This year the concerts are fully ticketed, with prices kept deliberately low to ensure they remain affordable and accessible for all.

General admission for tickets bought in person is £5 for those aged 17 to 65, with tickets priced at £2 for those aged 11 to 16, or 66 and over, and free for those aged 10 and under. Online tickets are subject to a booking fee, which doesn’t apply to free tickets.

Tickets can be purchased directly from www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk and once purchased will be emailed and then scanned on entry to the event.

For the full programme of events at this year’s South Tyneside Festival go to www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk