GET READY TO TRAVEL THE GLOBE AT SUNDERLAND FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL

LOVERS of international cuisine can get ready to tour the world – without ever having to leave the North East.

The Sunderland Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend (June 5 -7), with more stalls than ever before.

And that’s good news for anyone wanting to sample a diverse range of eating experiences, with Keel Square, High Street West and the site of the former Argos store playing host to an eclectic mix of offerings.

Stands offering everything from European favourites such as Greek souvlaki, spanakopita and gyros, mini Dutch pancakes, Italian deli selections and Portuguese tarts are just some of the delights visitors can sample.

Lovers of Asian food can tuck into noodles, Thai street food, Korean corn dogs, Indian snacks and dim sum to name but a few.

Traditional British favourites covering everything from cupcakes to sausage rolls, and even a carvery will be available as will Mexican burritos, Caribbean and Lebanese specialities and much-loved burgers, chicken dishes and even cheese toasties.

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs – which includes the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – which organises the annual event, said this year there was an incredible range of flavours on offer.

“The Food and Drink Festival is always a massive draw for people and we’re really looking forward to welcoming huge crowds into the city centre, particularly as we have more stalls than previously,” she said.

“We really have got food to sample from across the globe, along with great items for people to take home, with everything from handicrafts to garden furniture and beautiful jewellery.

“It’s going to be a weekend nobody wants to miss.”

An additional range of stalls will be available on Saturday and Sunday, which includes Gyros Events which offers Greek street food, burgers and chicken barbeque from Pastrama La Mihay Tatu and Good Grounds Coffee.

Also on that site will be Diners Delight selling Churros, Say Cheese which will be offering a range of cheese, chutneys and pork scratchings to take away and cupcakes and sausage rolls courtesy of So Vanilla.

Throughout the weekend visitors will be able to try Wear Beer’s craft beers, Shake and Sip Mobile Bar,sample Caribbean cocktails and enjoy Odonnel Moonshine – just a few of the alcohol outlets on site.

The event – which is supported by Stagecoach North East – will also feature a full programme of live entertainment and music across the three days, along with workshops including decorating chefs’ hats and wooden spoons.

Along with a range of top local talent, visitors can enjoy performances from a range of top tribute acts, covering everything from ABBA to Katy Perry.

Details of the full programme are available at www.sunderlandfooddrinkfest.co.uk