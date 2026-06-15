NORTH EAST MEXICAN RESTAURANT BRINGS THE FIESTA WITH EXPANSION PLANS…

A LONG standing North East restaurant – which came under new ownership last year – is now fulfilling its ambitious plans after securing a second site.

Tia’s Mexican Cantina has been a stalwart of the Durham restaurant scene since it opened at Claypath.

Since being taken over by Kaleido Ltd around a year ago, run by business entrepreneurs Steven Martin and Gabriel Petre, the restaurant has gone from strength to strength.

And that has inspired the pair to take over a second, 150 cover site at Newcastle’s The Gate.

The large scale, ground floor venue is currently undergoing a major renovation to transform it into the Mexican restaurant, which when completed will feature a range of classic Tex Mex dishes, along with a special selection of celebrity tequilas.

Initially Tia’s will create around 30 jobs and the owners are now actively looking to recruit chefs, waiting and bar staff, as well as mixologists who can create their signature cocktails.

“We are very excited about moving into The Gate,” said Steven, co-director of Kaleido Ltd (Newcastle).

“Tia’s in Durham has always been hugely popular and we thought the time was right to replicate that success in Newcastle and at The Gate.

“The menu will reflect all the favourite Tex Mex style dishes – with a few surprises thrown in at the same time.

“We can’t wait to get open and showcase everything that Tia’s Newcastle has to offer.”

Inge Johnson-Mitchell, Centre Manager at The Gate added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Tia’s Mexican Cantina to The Gate, and we know their vibrant mix of Mexican cuisine will be very well received.

“They will be an excellent addition to the centre, providing a range of favourite dishes – and not forgetting their famous frozen Margaritas – which will really enhance the variety of our offering.”

The aim is for the restaurant to open early autumn with a grand launch party.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the job opportunities should contact

newcastle@tiasmexican.co.uk